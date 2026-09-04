Excise Department Sets New Record Under Yogi Govt, Collects ₹24,795 Crore Revenue In First 5 Months

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Excise Department has continued to strengthen both revenue collection and enforcement against illicit liquor under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. During the first 5 months of FY 2026-27 (April to August), the department generated revenue of approximately ₹24,795.52 crore. During the corresponding period of the previous financial year, revenue stood at ₹22,337.62 crore. This reflects an increase of ₹2,457.90 crore, registering growth of nearly 11 percent.

Against the department’s annual revenue target of ₹71,278 crore for the current financial year, nearly 34.8 percent has already been achieved within the first five months.

The department collected ₹3,933.10 crore in August, compared to ₹3,754.43 crore during the same month last year. This represents an additional revenue of ₹178.67 crore, with growth reaching 104.76 percent. Earlier in the financial year, revenue collection stood at ₹5,248.06 crore in April, ₹5,387.63 crore in May, ₹5,173.87 crore in June, and ₹5,052.86 crore in July. July alone recorded a 16.04 percent increase over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Alongside revenue growth, the department has intensified its campaign against the manufacture, sale, and smuggling of illicit liquor. Between April and June 2026, authorities registered 29,294 cases and seized 9.01 lakh liters of illegal liquor and intoxicating substances. During this period, authorities arrested 4,673 individuals, sent 819 accused to jail, and confiscated 30 vehicles used in smuggling operations.

In July, enforcement teams registered 9,769 cases, seized 2.34 lakh liters of illegal liquor, arrested 1,704 individuals, and sent 271 accused to jail. Raids, patrolling, and checking operations continued across districts in August. In Sultanpur’s Chanda area, officials destroyed 110 kilograms of fermented mahua mash and recovered 12 liters of illicit country liquor during an enforcement drive.

Excise and Prohibition Minister (Independent Charge) Nitin Agarwal said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the department is working on a zero-tolerance policy against illegal liquor while strengthening revenue collection.

He stated that transparent systems, technology-driven monitoring, and effective enforcement have contributed to the steady rise in revenue. The government's objective is not only to increase revenue but also to completely curb the illegal and spurious liquor trade.

Excise Commissioner Dr. Adarsh Singh said that departmental teams are continuously carrying out enforcement drives against the manufacture, sale, and smuggling of illegal liquor alongside revenue collection efforts.

He said special surveillance, raids, and checking operations have been intensified in sensitive areas during August. Strict action is being taken against those involved in the illicit liquor trade in accordance with the law, and the campaign will continue in the coming months.