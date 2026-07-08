Yogi Govt’s Power Push: UPPCL Resolves 98.62% Complaints In June Amid High Demand | ANI

Lucknow, June 8: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the power supply system in Uttar Pradesh has become increasingly reliable and consumer-centric. The Yogi Government's objective is not only to provide uninterrupted electricity to the people of the state but also to ensure the prompt and effective resolution of consumer complaints. As a result, Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) achieved a significant milestone by successfully resolving 98.62 percent of electricity-related complaints registered in June.

With the Yogi Government's effective monitoring and accountable functioning, the state's power supply system has continued to strengthen, further enhancing the confidence of consumers.

UPPCL achieves high complaint resolution

The most notable achievement was that 100 percent of complaints related to power supply were resolved during June. This achievement indicates that UPPCL accorded the highest priority to addressing interruptions in electricity supply, which is the most critical concern for consumers.

Despite record electricity demand during the summer season, the prompt resolution of complaints reflects the department's proactive functioning. According to the data, more than 17.47 lakh complaints were received from across the state during June, of which more than 17.23 lakh complaints were successfully resolved. The complaint resolution rate stood at 98.62 percent, which is being regarded as a remarkable achievement in consumer service.

DISCOM-wise performance

A review of complaints received and resolved across all DISCOMs during June shows that Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (DVVNL) received more than 3.03 lakh complaints, of which more than 2.99 lakh were resolved. Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (MVVNL) registered more than 6.45 lakh complaints, of which more than 6.39 lakh were resolved.

Similarly, Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PUVVNL) resolved more than 2.77 lakh out of the 2.83 lakh complaints received. Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL) received more than 3.94 lakh complaints, of which more than 3.89 lakh were resolved. Meanwhile, Kanpur Electricity Supply Company (KESCO) registered more than 1.19 lakh complaints, of which more than 1.15 lakh were resolved within the prescribed time.

Round-the-clock power monitoring

In view of the increasing electricity demand across the state, teams of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) are monitoring the power system round the clock. Electricity demand is being continuously analysed to ensure that consumers do not face inconvenience under any circumstances.

Along with daytime operations, power personnel are also deployed in the field during nighttime to carry out essential technical work. Potential faults are being identified and rectified in advance, reducing the possibility of large-scale disruptions in electricity supply.

Departmental officers and employees are regularly inspecting substations, transformers, and the power distribution system across all districts of the state. Continuous monitoring is also being carried out to ensure the prompt and quality resolution of complaints.

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AI-enabled helpline improvements

Directions have also been issued to make the 1912 helpline more effective by using AI tools. Additional Chief Secretary, Energy, and Chairman of UPPCL, Dr. Ashish Kumar Goyal, has been consistently directing officials to make the helpline more effective and responsive to ensure the proper resolution of consumers' grievances.

He has issued strict instructions to officials to continuously monitor complaints received on helpline number 1912 and ensure that they are resolved in a time-bound manner.