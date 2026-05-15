Yogi Govt’s Mass Marriage Scheme Benefits Over 52,000 Minority Couples In UP

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi government is continuously working to implement the mantra of Sabka Saath-Sabka Vikas on the ground. The benefits of various public welfare schemes of the government are reaching every section of society without any discrimination based on caste or religion.

In this sequence, the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana has emerged as a strong support system for economically weaker families. Especially, thousands of families from the minority community have received relief and dignity through this scheme.

From the financial year 2017-18 to 2025-26, marriages of 52,134 couples from the minority community have been solemnized under this scheme in the state. This initiative of the government has reduced the concerns of those families who remained troubled for years over the expenses of their daughters’ marriages.

The financial assistance and social support being provided by the Yogi government have given new hope to poor families.

The Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana is not limited only to financial assistance, but is also conveying a major message of social harmony and equality. Conducting marriages of couples from all religions and communities together in these programmes strengthens the spirit of brotherhood and harmony in society.

Officials of the Social Welfare Department Uttar Pradesh stated that poor families often had to face debt and financial crisis during major events such as marriages, but the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana has reduced this problem to a great extent.

Under the scheme, the government provides financial assistance, household items and other essential materials, which help newly married couples begin a new life.

Through this initiative of the government, daughters from the minority community are also getting the opportunity for marriage with dignity. Many families have described it as a major relief for the poor and needy.

The Yogi government is continuously trying to convey the message that the basis of development and welfare schemes in the state is not caste or religion, but need and eligibility. The Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana has emerged as a major example of this.

The Yogi government believes that holistic development of the state is possible only by taking every section of society along. This is the reason why trust in government schemes has increased among all sections, including the minority community.

Officials of the Social Welfare Department Uttar Pradesh stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is working with full commitment for the welfare of every section of society.

They said that the Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana is a strong example of this, in which benefits are being provided on the basis of eligibility. This scheme is strengthening social harmony while bringing positive changes in the lives of needy families.

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Marriages of 52,134 couples from the minority community solemnized in 9 years

1635 in 2017-18

4973 in 2018-19

6040 in 2019-20

1878 in 2020-21

5160 in 2021-22

8096 in 2022-23

8535 in 2023-24

9381 in 2024-25

6436 in 2025-26