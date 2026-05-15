UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Lay Foundation Stone Of Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Gorakhpur: Saturday (May 16) is set to become a landmark day in Gorakhpur’s journey of achievements. To place Gorakhpur on the global map in terms of sports infrastructure and provide a major platform for international-level events, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will perform the bhoomi pujan and lay the foundation stone of the International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and State Sports Minister Girish Chandra Yadav will also attend the foundation stone ceremony for the stadium project worth around Rs 393 crore.

The Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium is one of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s dream projects. Following the Chief Minister’s announcement, construction work began on December 24, 2025, on the land provided by the administration at Tal Nador. Even before the formal foundation ceremony, work has been progressing with the first installment of Rs 63.39 crore released by the government for the project.

According to the Public Works Department Construction Division-1 (Building), around seven percent of the work has been completed so far. The stadium is expected to be completed by December 23, 2027.

MLA from Gorakhpur Rural, Vipin Singh, described the International Cricket Stadium as a historic achievement for Gorakhpur. He said that once completed, Gorakhpur will also be known for world-class sports infrastructure and international sporting events in the coming years.

The International Cricket Stadium being built in Gorakhpur will spread across 46 acres. The stadium, with a seating capacity of 30,000 spectators, will be constructed in a ground-plus-two-floor structure. The main ground will have seven playing pitches and four practice pitches for players. The eastern and western stands will each accommodate 14,490 spectators. The north pavilion will have seating for 208 VIPs and 382 media personnel, while the south pavilion will accommodate 1,708 VVIPs and VIPs.

To host day-night matches, the main stadium will have four international-standard high mast lights. Apart from cricket, the venue will also host other major events.

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The International Cricket Stadium at Tal Nador is being built at a highly accessible location. Connected to the four-lane Gorakhpur-Varanasi highway, the site is around 24 km from Gorakhpur Airport and nearly 20 km from the railway station, making it convenient for players and spectators to reach the venue.

Leading petroleum companies of the country will contribute a total of Rs 100 crore from their CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds for the construction of the Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium. After the signing of the MoU, the fund allocation process is underway.

Under the CSR contribution, Indian Oil Corporation Limited will provide Rs 60 crore, Bharat Petroleum will contribute Rs 30 crore, and Hindustan Petroleum will provide Rs 10 crore for the construction of the international stadium.