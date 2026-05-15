UP CM Yogi Adityanath Says One Right Vote Ensures Development, Security And Good Governance

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "When a vote is cast in the right direction, it ensures development, security, employment and good governance. But one wrong vote gives rise to casteism, regionalism, dynasty politics, mafia rule, lawlessness and illegal occupation of poor people’s land. The double-engine government has effectively controlled such tendencies and created a new atmosphere of good governance and development in the state."

He added, Maharajganj and the entire Purvanchal region have been brought out of an atmosphere of mafia rule, riots and fear, and connected with development, better healthcare services, strong road networks, irrigation, employment and security.

Chief Minister was addressing a public gathering on Friday after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 79 projects worth more than ₹208 crore in Maharajganj.

He also distributed approval letters and toolkits to beneficiaries under various welfare schemes of different departments.

He stated, "Earlier, crores of rupees from public funds were spent on boundary walls of cemetery, but now that money is being used for improving facilities in temples and for public welfare. After BJP and allied party MLAs were elected, priority was given to beautification of temples and development of public facilities in assembly constituencies. The visible development in Maharajganj is the result of electing the right MPs and MLAs."

He added, whether it is the construction of the barrage on the Rohin river in the name of Baneliya Mai or the transformation of the four-lane road from Gorakhpur to Sonauli, all this became possible because of one right vote.

Chief Minister also stated, "Before 2017, Maharajganj was suffering from encephalitis, poor healthcare services, lawlessness, mafia activities and migration. Encephalitis was claiming the lives of innocent children, roads were full of potholes, the electricity system was weak, illegal land grabbing was common and farmers, youth and women felt unsafe. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government changed the situation in Maharajganj."

He added, encephalitis was effectively controlled, a medical college became operational, and places like Nautanwa, Pharenda, Chowk, Sisawa, Shyamdeurwa, Ghughli and Paniyara were connected through better roads. With the Gorakhpur-Sonauli four-lane highway, travel time will reduce from two hours to around 45-50 minutes.”

He informed, "The new bypass in Gorakhpur, strong road connectivity from Thoothibari to the district headquarters, construction of bridges and the Baneliya Mai barrage on the Rohin river have strengthened both connectivity and irrigation in the region. The double-engine government also ensured a dignified life for Vantangiya villages by connecting them with land rights, voter identity and government schemes."

Chief Minister further stated, Maharajganj is now rapidly progressing in the fields of education, healthcare and employment. Medical colleges, ITIs, polytechnics and other educational institutions have been established in the district. Preparations are also being made to revive closed sugar mills and set up new industries to provide employment to local youth.

He said that encephalitis has been completely eliminated from Maharajganj, Kushinagar and Siddharthnagar. Not only the disease, but even Uttar Pradesh’s ‘BIMARU’ tag has been removed. Uttar Pradesh is now emerging as the growth engine of the country and no one can stop its progress.

Chief Minister stated, "Previous governments never understood the pain of the poor, while the double-engine government is transforming lives by ensuring benefits of schemes reach every needy person. Vantangiya villages are now getting all facilities like regular revenue villages. Every poor family is receiving housing, toilets, ration and health protection under Ayushman Bharat. Along with better connectivity in villages, youth are getting employment opportunities."

He added, hundreds of youth from Maharajganj have been recruited into Uttar Pradesh Police and farmers are benefiting from irrigation, seeds, tractors, advanced farming methods and government procurement centres. Mafia terror has ended, poor people’s lands cannot be grabbed, daughters are safe and no one dares to engage in cow slaughter or forced atrocities anymore.

Chief Minister highlighted that after centuries of struggle, the Ram Mandir has been built in Ayodhya. Thousands of youth, women, farmers, traders and elderly people from Maharajganj were actively involved in the Ram Mandir movement. After 492 years, the foundation stone of the temple was laid, and after 496 years, Ram Lalla was consecrated in Ayodhya by the Prime Minister.

He said, "The world’s grand Ram Mandir has been built in Ayodhya and during Ramayan recitations, it felt as if Shri Ram and Hanuman Ji themselves are blessing everyone. Historic works like the grand Ram Mandir and Kashi Vishwanath Dham became possible under the double-engine government, while parties like SP and Congress always created obstacles in such works."

He added that the people of West Bengal have also rejected such obstacles permanently. Therefore, he appealed to people to stand strongly with their public representatives.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes Welfare Benefits, Inaugurates Key Projects In Maharajganj

Referring to the shared cultural heritage between India and Nepal and the sensitivity of border areas, the Chief Minister said, "Connecting regions like Nautanwa, Pharenda and Sonauli with the mainstream of development is the government’s top priority so that people living there never feel backward. India and Nepal are not just neighbouring countries but friendly nations connected through shared culture, faith and strong social ties."

He added, development of Maharajganj, Nautanwa and Pharenda, which are linked with the Buddhist circuit and the international border, is important not only for public convenience but also from the point of view of security and strategy.

Referring to the West Asia crisis, the Chief Minister said, “Just as the country successfully fought the Covid pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the challenges related to fuel and essential commodities caused by the West Asia crisis must also be faced collectively. Due to tensions between America and Iran, supplies of diesel, petrol and LPG have been affected, putting a heavy economic burden on the country. Despite this, the Government of India has kept prices under control.”

The Chief Minister appealed to people to follow the Prime Minister’s call to save electricity and fuel and strengthen the nation through small efforts. He said every citizen should avoid the opposition’s negative narrative and stand with the government in national interest with the spirit of “Nation First,” because big changes happen through small contributions.

He also appealed to farmers to reduce the use of urea and increase the use of compost manure and organic fertiliser prepared at cow shelters. He directed that the fertiliser produced in Maharajganj should first be supplied to local farmers and that black marketing, hoarding or unethical practices should not be tolerated at any cost.

He even appealed to jewellery traders to encourage remodelling of old jewellery instead of importing gold from abroad, saying that such small efforts would not only save money individually but also strengthen India’s economy during global crises.

On this occasion, Maharajganj in-charge minister Dr Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, MLAs Rishi Tripathi, Gyanendra Singh and Jai Mangal Kannaujia, former MLA Bajrang Bahadur Singh, BJP district president Sanjay Pandey, former district general secretary Pradeep Singh, Nautanwa municipal chairman Brijesh Mani Tripathi and block chief Rakesh Maddheshiya were prominently present.