Yogi Govt’s Green Mission Reaches Villages As 899 Panchayats Join Awareness Drive

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Ambedkar Nagar: The Yogi government’s mission for environmental protection and public awareness reached a new milestone on Friday as all 899 gram panchayats in Ambedkar Nagar district created history by organizing Green Chaupals simultaneously. Held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., the programme witnessed the adoption of wide-ranging resolutions aimed at reducing petrol and diesel consumption, promoting green transportation, and protecting the environment.

This collective effort by Ambedkar Nagar has emerged as an inspiring example for the entire state.

Organized in line with the call given by Yogi Adityanath, the programme resolved to spread awareness about fuel and energy conservation, environmental protection, and cleanliness campaigns to every village.

Under the guidance of District Magistrate Isha Priya, village heads played an active role in the initiative.

A large number of local residents participated in the Green Chaupals organized simultaneously across all gram panchayats.

Village heads collectively pledged to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by promoting public transport, carpooling, the use of electric vehicles, and green transportation systems.

Detailed discussions were also held on plantation drives, water conservation, cow protection, cleanliness, organic farming, solar energy, prevention of stubble burning, and waste management.

Keeping the monsoon season in view, an action plan was also prepared to complete pre-plantation preparations by June 30.

The District Magistrate stated that the district achieved two significant records through this initiative.

First, organizing the programme simultaneously across the highest number of gram panchayats, and second, conducting such a large-scale awareness campaign within the shortest span of time.

During the Green Chaupals, all gram panchayats resolved that every family would plant at least five saplings during the upcoming plantation festival and ensure their proper care.

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Consensus was also reached on running awareness campaigns for water conservation, cow protection, cleanliness, green and organic farming, soil conservation, energy conservation, solar energy, environmental protection, and education.

Minister-in-Charge Girish Chandra Yadav praised the initiative and said that this innovative effort by the district administration under the guidance of the Yogi government would prove to be a milestone in the direction of environmental protection. He said that taking the message of energy conservation and green transportation to rural areas in response to the appeal of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister is highly commendable.

The minister also appealed to the public to individually pledge to reduce petrol and diesel consumption and use vehicles only when necessary.