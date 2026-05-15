Yogi Govt To Turn Gaushalas Into Employment Hubs Across Uttar Pradesh Villages

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, work on such a large-scale, comprehensive and organized model for cow protection is going to begin for the first time in Uttar Pradesh. The Yogi government is now going to develop cow protection as a new employment model by linking it with the rural economy, women empowerment and organic farming.

For this, the Yogi government has prepared a master plan, under which Krishi Sakhis will be deployed in more than seven and a half thousand gaushalas across all 75 districts of the state.

In this entire scheme, women associated with the Uttar Pradesh Aajeevika Mission are being given a special role. The Yogi government’s plan is that mothers and sisters from rural areas should also become participants in cow protection and develop gaushalas as centres of self-reliance and prosperity.

For this purpose, women will be given special training at the state level as master trainers, who will further train other women village by village.

Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Aayog Shyam Bihari Gupta said, "According to the strategy of the Yogi government, all gaushalas in the state will be developed as models of employment and organic agriculture. Cow dung generated from gaushalas will be used on a large scale for preparing organic manure. For this purpose, manure production units will be operated through women."

This will strengthen cow protection on one hand, while on the other hand, a large number of employment opportunities will be created in rural areas. Especially in the direction of making women economically self-reliant, this campaign can prove to be a milestone.

The most important aspect of the scheme is that large-scale production of organic manure will help farmers reduce dependence on chemical fertilizers. This will reduce farming costs and improve soil quality.

With the use of organic manure, farmers’ income will increase and the people of the state will be able to get safer and better food grains from a health perspective. This is the reason why this entire scheme is being viewed as a Gau Samriddhi Abhiyan that connects villages, farmers, women and cow protection together.

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Krishi Sakhis associated with the Uttar Pradesh Aajeevika Mission will become the biggest strength of this campaign. The objective of the Yogi government is to connect cow protection with public participation and develop it as a sustainable economic activity.

This is why the role of women in this campaign will not merely be supportive, but leadership-oriented.

Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Aayog Shyam Bihari Gupta stated that this new model emerging from gaushalas can change the picture of the rural economy in the coming times and can give Uttar Pradesh a new identity in the field of organic farming and cow-based economy.