Yogi Govt’s Good Governance Push Helps Rampur Secure Top Rank In UP Dashboard

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: The impact of the efforts made by the Yogi government over the past nine years towards good governance and prompt resolution of public grievances is clearly visible on the ground. In the April rankings of the CM Dashboard, Rampur once again secured the first position across Uttar Pradesh. Rampur achieved this distinction through effective disposal of public complaints, better feedback, and improvement-oriented administrative functioning, while Bareilly secured the second position and Pilibhit ranked third.

Districts are evaluated on the Chief Minister Dashboard on the basis of several parameters. These include timely disposal of public grievances, action taken on complaints received, quality of feedback, and implementation of government schemes.

Rampur District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi said, the administration delivered excellent performance across all these parameters. In particular, the district performed exceptionally well in resolving public grievances by disposing of complaints on a priority basis. Positive feedback received after grievance redressal further strengthened the district’s ranking.

DM Ajay Kumar Dwivedi stated, Rampur scored 9.42 out of 10 in the April rankings of the CM Dashboard, thereby securing the top position across the state. Bareilly secured the second position with 9.41 marks, while Pilibhit ranked third with 9.36 marks.

Several districts secured positions in the top 10 through strong performance in the April rankings of the CM Dashboard. Etawah secured the fourth position with 9.35 marks, while Hamirpur ranked fifth with 9.33 marks.

Similarly, Maharajganj secured the sixth position with 9.31 marks, Shahjahanpur ranked seventh with 9.30 marks, Sitapur eighth with 9.29 marks, Hardoi ninth with 9.27 marks, and Auraiya tenth with 9.26 marks.

All these districts strengthened their positions through effective grievance redressal, transparency in administrative functioning, and better implementation of government schemes. This also reflects the growing healthy competition among districts in the state to deliver better governance and public services.

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The Chief Minister Dashboard is an important monitoring platform of the Yogi government through which various schemes and administrative works are reviewed regularly. The dashboard has been developed with the support of the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Through this platform, the Yogi government receives real-time information regarding the performance of districts, while accountability of officials is also ensured. Districts showing weak performance are directed to undertake corrective measures and improve administrative functioning.