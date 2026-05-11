Yogi Govt Targets Global Rankings For UP Degree Colleges, Expands Higher Education Push

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File

Lucknow: The Yogi government is continuously setting new benchmarks in the field of higher education in Uttar Pradesh. Universities in the state, which were once limited to B and B+ grades in NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) rankings, are now earning A++, A+ and A grades and building a new identity across the country.

The next target of the Yogi government is to help degree colleges in the state achieve national and international rankings as well. For this, workshops are being organised for principals of degree colleges to encourage them to secure rankings.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said during a press conference held in the Assembly that the government’s focus will no longer remain limited to universities alone. In the next phase, the target has been set to help degree colleges in the state achieve NAAC and other national rankings. Special workshops are being organised for college principals and teachers, where they are being guided on how to improve institutional quality, research culture, digital education, infrastructure and student facilities in order to achieve rankings.

He said, “Special emphasis is also being laid on increasing student enrolment in colleges, developing courses in line with the National Education Policy and promoting employment-oriented education. The objective of the Yogi government is to make the state’s higher education system nationally competitive and aligned with global standards.”

The minister further added, “Uttar Pradesh is moving rapidly towards becoming not only the state with the highest number of universities, but also a leading centre of quality higher education.”

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay also informed, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, major changes have taken place in the higher education system of the state.”

He said that before the Yogi government came to power, most universities in Uttar Pradesh were limited to B or B+ grades in NAAC rankings and no university in the state was in the A category or above.

The minister stated, “Under the leadership of the Governor and Chancellor of universities, special workshops were organised for universities. In these workshops, universities were given guidance to improve quality, research, digital resources, teaching systems and academic environment.”

As a result, seven universities in Uttar Pradesh have now achieved NAAC A++ ranking, while four universities have secured A+ and two universities have reached the A grade category. He said that while earlier even a B grade was considered an achievement, universities in the state are now making place in new categories of excellence.

Not only this, universities in Uttar Pradesh are now making their presence felt on international platforms too. The Higher Education Minister said that earlier even the name of QS World Ranking was rarely heard in the state, but now two universities from Uttar Pradesh have been included in the QS World Rankings, while six universities have secured a place in the QS Asia Rankings. Apart from this, three universities have also reached the UGC Grade-1 category.