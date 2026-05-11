UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Anandiben Patel Offer Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath Temple During Somnath Sankalp Mahotsav

ANI

Varanasi: Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Kashi on Monday morning to attend the “Somnath Sankalp Mahotsav” organized on the occasion of 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Atoot Aastha Ki Gaurav Gatha.' They offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Priests from Somnath and Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham jointly performed the rituals and worship.

The Governor and Chief Minister performed jalabhishek of Kashi Vishwanath with holy water brought from Somnath and prayed for public welfare and the well-being of the people of the state. Chief Minister presented an angavastram and a Rudraksha garland to the Governor in the temple premises.

Scholars of the temple, along with girls and women dressed in yellow, welcomed the Governor and Chief Minister with conch shell sounds, while musicians played traditional instruments including the damru.

Amid chants of “Har Har Mahadev,” the Governor and Chief Minister greeted devotees with folded hands. The Chief Minister had also visited Kashi Vishwanath Dham for prayers on May 6.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hails Kashi And Somnath As Eternal Symbols Of Sanatan Glory

Ministers Anil Rajbhar, Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, Hansraj Vishwakarma, Mayor Ashok Tiwari, MLAs Saurabh Srivastava, Neelkanth Tiwari, Avdhesh Singh, Tribhuwan Ram, Sunil Patel, District Panchayat Chairperson Poonam Maurya and others were present on the occasion.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also participated in a collective “Om chanting” in the temple premises. Later, at Somnath Bhavan, they offered prayers and performed aarti of a Parthiv Shivling made as a replica of the Somnath Jyotirlinga. The dignitaries also visited the Somnath Swabhiman Parv exhibition there.