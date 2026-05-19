Yogi Govt’s ‘Ek Janpad Ek Vyanjan’ Scheme To Take UP’s Traditional Dishes Global

ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi government is set to take a major step towards giving global recognition to the rich culinary heritage of the state. Through the “Ek Janpad Ek Vyanjan” (ODOV) scheme, traditional dishes unique to every district of Uttar Pradesh will be identified and developed in an organised, safe, branded and market-oriented manner. The objective is not only to preserve taste and tradition, but also to promote local entrepreneurship, employment and exports. Notably, the Yogi Cabinet recently approved the scheme.

Under the scheme, district-wise dishes have been identified on the basis of suggestions received from district magistrates, related departments, reputed institutions, colleges, universities and district industry centres. The government is preparing to develop these traditional dishes according to modern standards and take them to national and international markets.

To ensure quality, hygiene and food safety, district-wise and dish-wise “Standard Recipe Manuals” will be prepared with the support of reputed institutions such as the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI) and National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM). This will help maintain uniform taste and quality of the dishes and also improve their shelf life. Special focus will also be given to developing new variants of traditional dishes.

The Yogi government is also focusing on modern packaging and branding to make these dishes export-ready. With support from institutions such as the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP), facilities like smart packaging, eco-friendly packs, QR codes, barcodes and nutrition labelling will be developed. This will help consumers get complete information about product quality and nutrition while enabling traditional dishes of the state to reach larger markets.

Under the scheme, local entrepreneurs and self-help groups will also be trained. Free training through reputed institutions will be arranged for packaging, designing, quality improvement and food processing. This is expected to create new employment opportunities at the rural and local level and strengthen the local economy through traditional dishes.

The Yogi government will also promote the concept of “Ek Janpad Ek Vyanjan” at the national and international level. Special exhibitions of traditional dishes will be organised under the theme “Swaad UP Ka” during major events in the state. Along with this, strategies are being prepared to connect people with the traditional flavours of Uttar Pradesh through short films, digital promotion and branding campaigns.

This initiative of the Yogi government is being seen not only as a food-related programme, but also as an effort linked to cultural heritage, tourism, employment and exports.

It is believed that the “Ek Janpad Ek Vyanjan” scheme will play an important role in giving global recognition to the traditional flavours of Uttar Pradesh in the coming years.