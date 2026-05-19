UP Police Neutralises 289 Dreaded Criminals In 17,043 Encounters Over 9 Years Under Yogi Govt's Zero-Tolerance Policy | File Pic & Representational Image

Lucknow: Under the Yogi Adityanath government's zero-tolerance policy against crime, Uttar Pradesh Police has neutralised 289 dreaded criminals in encounters over the last nine years while carrying out more than 17,000 encounter operations across the state.

18 Policemen Martyred, 1,852 Injured

According to official figures released by the state government, police conducted 17,043 encounters during the period in which 34,253 criminals were arrested and 11,834 injured. Eighteen policemen lost their lives in the line of duty while 1,852 police personnel sustained injuries during these operations.

Meerut Zone recorded the highest number of encounter operations in the state. Police carried out 4,813 encounters in the zone, arresting 8,921 criminals and injuring 3,513 accused. A total of 97 criminals were killed in police action in the zone. During these operations, 477 policemen were injured and two personnel were killed while on duty.

Varanasi Zone Second with 1,292 Ops

Varanasi Zone ranked second in the state with 1,292 encounter operations. Police arrested 2,426 criminals and neutralised 29 accused during the period. As many as 907 criminals and 104 policemen were injured in the operations.

Agra Zone stood third with 2,494 encounter operations in which 5,845 criminals were arrested. Police said 968 criminals were injured and 24 were killed in encounters, while 62 policemen sustained injuries.

Bareilly, Lucknow, Ghaziabad Figures

In Bareilly Zone, 21 criminals were killed during 2,222 encounters, while Lucknow Zone reported 20 criminals killed in 971 encounters. Ghaziabad Commissionerate recorded the highest number of criminals killed among commissionerates with 18 accused neutralised in 789 encounters.

Kanpur Zone reported 12 criminals killed in 791 encounters, while Lucknow Commissionerate recorded 12 accused killed in 147 encounters. Prayagraj Zone reported 11 criminals killed in 643 encounters.

Gautam Buddha Nagar, Gorakhpur Stats

According to the figures, Agra Commissionerate saw 10 criminals neutralised in 489 encounters, Gautam Buddha Nagar recorded nine criminals killed in 1,144 encounters, while Gorakhpur Zone and Varanasi Commissionerate reported eight accused killed each. Prayagraj Commissionerate reported six criminals killed and Kanpur Commissionerate reported four criminals neutralised in encounters.

The state government said the sustained crackdown on organised crime, mafia networks and illegal extortion under the zero-tolerance policy has strengthened law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Along with encounter operations, police also carried out action under the Gangster Act, National Security Act and provisions related to attachment of properties linked to criminal activities.

Officials claimed the campaign has created fear among criminals and improved the sense of security among the public, contributing to the state's image of stricter law enforcement.