Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Warns Of 'Economic Storm' In Rae Bareli, Attacks PM Modi Over Fuel Prices And Foreign Travel

PM Modi & Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi | File Pic

Rae Bareli: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to his parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli, alleging that the country was heading towards a severe economic crisis that would hit youth, farmers and small traders the hardest.

'Economic Storm' Warning for UP

Addressing people in Rae Bareli, Rahul Gandhi said an “economic storm” was approaching and warned that Uttar Pradesh would face a major economic shock because of the changes made in the country’s economic structure by the Modi government.

He said the impact of the crisis would not be felt by industrialists such as Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani or by the Prime Minister, but by ordinary citizens, including workers, farmers, youths and small businessmen.

PM Advises Austerity While Travelling Abroad

“Very difficult times are coming. Instead of taking action, the Prime Minister is advising people not to travel abroad, while he himself is travelling around the world,” Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress leader also attacked the Centre over rising fuel prices and inflation. He said petrol prices were continuously increasing and inflation was “touching the sky”, while the government remained indifferent to public concerns.

Swipe Over Gold, EVs, and Foreign Trips

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister, Rahul Gandhi said Modi tells people not to buy gold, to purchase electric vehicles and avoid foreign travel, but then goes abroad himself. He claimed that the coming economic crisis would be unprecedented and impossible to stop.

During the interaction, Rahul Gandhi also sought to strengthen his emotional connect with voters in Rae Bareli. He thanked the people for supporting him and said his relationship with the constituency was like that of a family.

Promise of Marriage Hall, Personal Invite

“You can call me wherever you go and I will stand with you. You had demanded a marriage hall and we ensured it was provided. Next time there is a wedding here, do invite me,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet people during a Jan Darshan programme on May 20 and will also unveil a statue of freedom fighter Veera Pasi before leaving for Amethi.

This is Rahul Gandhi’s seventh visit to Rae Bareli since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and his first visit after January 19 this year. Political observers believe the Congress leader has intensified his outreach in Uttar Pradesh as part of preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections.