'Transparency Or Performance?' Viral Video Of CM Vijay’s Meeting With Disability Welfare Representatives Triggers Online Debate | X @Akshita_N

A video showing a meeting between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and representatives of disability welfare associations has triggered a debate on social media after it surfaced online on May 19. The clip, which was shared by journalist Akshita Nandagopal on X, appeared to offer an unusually candid glimpse into a meeting with the Chief Minister, with viewers claiming that the conversation inside the room could also be heard.

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A Tamil news graphic posted in the comment section questioned whether a government official had recorded and uploaded the footage as a social media reel.

According to the text, the video was recorded and shared when representatives of disability welfare associations met the Chief Minister. However, it later emerged that the person who recorded the footage was reportedly not a government official, but Simmachandran, a leader associated with a federation of disability welfare organisations. The text further stated that Simmachandran clarified that the video had been recorded after obtaining permission from Chief Minister Vijay.

The viral clip attracted widespread attention online, with many users expressing surprise at the level of access apparently granted during the interaction. Some viewed the recording as an example of transparency, while others questioned whether such moments should be broadcast publicly.

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One social media user wrote, "This level of political access being livestreamed is honestly something I have never seen before. Some people will see it as transparency and accessibility. Others will ask whether governance is slowly turning into performance theatre. Interesting times."

Another user speculated about the circumstances surrounding the recording, commenting, "Believe that CM not aware that he's recording."

A third user pushed back against claims made about the audio, writing, "Did you hear the audio clearly.. it's from the Puthiya Thalaimurai News channel. There are no ladies speaking in the room otherwise."

The video has since fuelled discussion over transparency in governance, the use of social media content from official meetings, and the boundaries between political communication and public administration. While supporters have described the footage as evidence of accessibility and openness, critics have questioned whether such recordings risk turning official engagements into publicity-driven content.