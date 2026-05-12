Yogi Govt Transforms UP’s Sarvodaya Schools With Smart Classes & Yoga

Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: The picture of government schools in Uttar Pradesh is changing rapidly. Under the Yogi Government, the Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalaya are no longer limited only to academics, but are emerging as centers of modern education and Indian values. In line with the National Education Policy 2020, special emphasis is being placed on the intellectual, physical, and moral development of children in these schools.

The Yogi Government is focused on developing an education system in which children receive technical knowledge along with education in Indian culture, discipline, and social values.

Children in rural areas are receiving modern facilities similar to those available in private schools. Teaching is being conducted through digital mediums with the help of smart classes, which has increased students’ interest in studies. Subjects such as science and mathematics are being explained in an easy manner through projectors and audio-video materials. This has led to an increase in both the learning ability and self-confidence of children.

Special importance is also being given to yoga and meditation in schools. Students practice yoga during the morning prayer assembly, which is helping develop discipline, mental balance, and positive thinking among them. Along with this, moral education is being used to impart values, social responsibility, and patriotism to children.

Director of the Social Welfare Department, Sanjeev Singh, said that the objective of Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalaya is to provide quality and modern education to children from rural and economically weaker sections so that they do not lag behind students of private schools at any level.

Therefore, in accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, work is being carried out for the holistic development of children in Uttar Pradesh. Along with modern technology-based education, Indian culture and moral values have also been made a part of the education system.

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A total of 103 Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalaya are operational in the state, where thousands of students are receiving quality education. At the same time, 20 schools are under construction in various districts including Mathura, Gonda, Ballia, and Kanpur Dehat.

Before 2017, only 93 schools were operational in the state, but the Yogi Government has consistently emphasized the establishment of new schools and expansion of facilities by giving priority to the education sector.

This is why smart classes, digital boards, computer labs, and modern teaching methods, along with yoga, prayer, moral education, and sports activities, have been regularly incorporated into Sarvodaya Vidyalaya.