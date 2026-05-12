Yogi Govt To Train Teachers Under NIPUN Mission To Boost FLN Learning In UP Schools | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: To strengthen the language and mathematical abilities of children studying in Parishadiya Vidyalaya at the grassroots level, the Yogi Government is now set to empower teachers and academic support staff through special training. Under the NIPUN Bharat Mission, a five-day residential training programme for selected district ARPs and DIET mentors will be held from May 16 to 20 at the State Institute of Rural Development, Lucknow.

The Yogi Government is now focusing not only on increasing school enrolment but also on improving the actual learning ability of children in classrooms. As part of this strategy, FLN-based teaching, activity-based learning and modern classroom practices are being strengthened at the grassroots level.

Participants from several districts including Agra, Azamgarh, Ballia, Barabanki, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Deoria, Ghazipur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Hardoi, Jaunpur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Raebareli, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur and Unnao will take part in the training programme.

According to the issued guidelines, district-level resource persons will be selected for capacity-building training of primary school teachers and Shiksha Mitras based on FLN and NCERT textbooks under the NIPUN Bharat Mission for the academic session 2026-27. After receiving state-level training, these resource persons will train teachers in their respective districts.

Four resource persons will be selected from each district, including two SRGs and two DIET mentors. Preference will be given to participants who have a good understanding of Hindi, Mathematics and English, along with classroom teaching experience.

However, if any district has fewer SRGs, additional DIET mentors will be nominated. It is also being ensured that selected participants are capable of effectively training teachers at the district level after completing the programme.

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The Yogi Government has already been giving special emphasis to developing foundational literacy and numeracy among children under the NIPUN Bharat Mission. Through this training programme, teachers and academic teams will now be introduced to new teaching techniques, activity-based learning and methods to better understand children’s learning pace.

It is well known that trained teachers can better develop children’s language proficiency, reading comprehension and mathematical thinking. That is why the focus is now shifting from only textbook-based teaching to practical and participation-based learning methods.

The government is focusing on strengthening teacher training and academic monitoring to further improve learning levels in Parishadiya Vidyalaya. When teachers become skilled in modern teaching techniques and activity-based learning, it will directly benefit children’s language skills, mathematics and overall understanding abilities.