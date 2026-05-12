Yogi Govt To Turn 7,500 Cow Shelters Into Organic Fertilizer Production Centres

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh was once discussed in connection with stray cattle, cow smuggling, and illegal slaughterhouses, but under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state is now emerging as a new model of cow protection, natural farming, and rural economy. The Yogi Government is now set to develop nearly 7,500 cow shelters across the state into Organic Fertilizer Production Centres. This initiative will create large-scale employment opportunities for rural youth.

The Yogi Government’s objective is not to limit cow protection only to religious or cultural sentiments, but to link it with farmers’ income, natural farming, women empowerment, and rural employment.

Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Cow Service Commission, Shyam Bihari Gupta, said that around 12.5 lakh cattle are currently being protected in nearly 7,500 cow shelters across the state. The Yogi Government is now planning to develop these cow shelters into Organic Fertilizer Production Centres.

A strategy has been prepared to promote a natural farming model based on cow dung and cow urine in order to reduce farming costs and increase farmers’ income. One cow produces approximately 5 liters of cow urine and 10 kilograms of cow dung every day. These resources will be used in the production of organic fertilizers, natural pesticides, and other cow-based products. This will reduce dependence on chemical fertilizers and improve soil fertility.

The Yogi Government has approved Rs 2,000 crore for the cow protection campaign, while a separate provision of Rs 100 crore has been made for the establishment of large cow protection centres. In this way, a total of Rs 2,100 crore will be spent. Construction of 155 large cow protection centres is also progressing rapidly across the state.

The Yogi Government’s goal is to establish at least one large self-reliant cow protection centre in every district in the coming years.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, women self-help groups and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) will now also be associated with the operation of cow shelters.

The Yogi Government plans to train selected women groups in every district and assign them responsibilities related to cattle care, nutrition, organic fertilizer production, and product management.

This will generate employment opportunities for rural women, create new sources of income in villages, and strengthen the cow protection movement as a model based on public participation. The Yogi Government is working towards making cow service a medium for rural prosperity and women’s self-reliance.

Under the Mukhyamantri Sahbhagita Yojana, nearly 125,000 livestock rearers have so far been entrusted with more than 180,000 cattle. For the maintenance of cattle, the government is transferring Rs 50 per day per cattle directly into the bank accounts of livestock rearers through DBT.

Read Also UP CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Wishes To Himanta Biswa Sarma And New Assam Cabinet

This system has helped control corruption and increased transparency. It has also strengthened the rural economy.

Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Cow Service Commission, Shyam Bihari Gupta, said that before 2017, incidents of cow smuggling were common in the state, but after Yogi Adityanath became Chief Minister, strict action was taken against illegal slaughterhouses and they were completely shut down.

He added, Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the most extensive and organized work in the field of cow protection has been carried out, unlike ever before. This is why Uttar Pradesh has today emerged as the first state in the country to carry out the maximum work for cow protectio