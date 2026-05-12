UP CM Yogi Adityanath Extends Wishes To Himanta Biswa Sarma And New Assam Cabinet | file pic

Guwahati: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Assam on Tuesday. In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he attended the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected NDA government. Himanta Biswa Sarma took oath as the Chief Minister. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his best wishes to the newly elected Chief Minister and the newly inducted members of the Cabinet for a successful tenure.

Earlier, upon his arrival at the airport, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was accorded a traditional welcome by local artists through musical performances and dance, while women dressed in traditional attire greeted him warmly.

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A large gathering at the airport welcomed CM Yogi with cheers and slogans, and the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude to everyone with folded hands.