Yogi Govt To Set Up Uttar Pradesh’s First Flower Excellence Center In Ayodhya

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Ayodhya: The government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to launch an ambitious project to give a major boost to floriculture in Ram Nagari Ayodhya. Uttar Pradesh’s first ‘Center of Excellence for Flowers’ will be established in the Pirkhauli area on three hectares of land at a cost of Rs 2 crore.

The center will not only serve as a hub for technical assistance to flower growers but will also ensure a steady supply of high-quality flowers to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Anoop Kumar Chaturvedi said, "The center will play a key role in promoting modern floriculture practices. Farmers will be provided training in advanced flower varieties, scientific cultivation methods, pest management, irrigation systems, and marketing strategies. Several rare and popular flower varieties, including premium Dutch roses and marigolds, will be cultivated at the center."

Prioritizing the agriculture and horticulture sectors, the Yogi government has been consistently working towards doubling farmers’ income. This initiative marks the state’s first major step towards promoting floriculture.

Construction work on the center is expected to begin soon. Similar centers will also be established in Mathura and Varanasi, creating a new floriculture network across the state.

The project is expected to raise awareness among local farmers about the benefits of floriculture.

At present, many farmers depend on traditional crops, but through this center they will be encouraged to adopt flower cultivation and earn better incomes. The center will not only enhance production but also open opportunities in flower processing, dry flowers, and exports.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple requires large quantities of flowers every day for worship rituals. Through this center, high-quality flowers will be made available locally, reducing dependence on imports and strengthening the local economy.

The construction and operation of the center will generate direct and indirect employment opportunities for hundreds of youths and women.

Local participation in flower harvesting, packaging, transportation, and marketing activities is expected to increase significantly.

In line with the Yogi government’s vision, the project will prove to be a concrete step toward building an Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh.

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The Horticulture Department is currently preparing the project framework. Officials stated that modern facilities such as greenhouses, drip irrigation systems, solar power units, and tissue culture laboratories will also be developed at the center. Farmers will be able to directly consult experts and receive training to secure better market prices.

This initiative is expected to transform not only Ayodhya but also the agricultural landscape of the entire state.

Under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, the government is presenting a model of holistic development by integrating agricultural diversification, farmer welfare, and religious tourism. The Pirkhauli Flower Center will emerge as a living example of this vision.