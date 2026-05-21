Yogi Adityanath Orders High Alert Across UP Amid Severe Heatwave Crisis | Representational Image

Lucknow: In view of the severe heatwave and continuously rising temperatures in the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to exercise complete vigilance regarding relief and rescue operations. He said, "All departments should work in coordination to protect the general public from heat stroke, dehydration, and other heat-related problems."

He issued clear instructions that the district administration, health department, power department, and relief agencies must remain on alert mode and ensure that no negligence occurs in any form.

Chief Minister has directed senior officials to continuously monitor hospitals, drinking water arrangements, and electricity supply. He said that during this period of extreme heat, the public faces the greatest difficulties due to power cuts and water shortages, therefore maintaining smooth functioning of both systems should remain a top priority.

All District Magistrates have been instructed to conduct regular reviews in their respective districts and ensure immediate resolution wherever any problem arises. The Chief Minister also directed that adequate arrangements be ensured in government hospitals for the treatment of patients affected by heat stroke.

He instructed, "Hospitals must ensure the availability of essential medicines, beds, IV fluids, and doctors so that patients can receive timely treatment. At the same time, ambulance services have also been directed to remain fully active so that patients can be immediately transported to hospitals during emergencies."

CM Yogi said, "Special care should be taken of children and the elderly during severe heat conditions, as these groups are the most vulnerable."

He appealed to parents not to allow children to go outside unnecessarily during afternoon hours and to ensure that they drink sufficient water. He also advised protecting elderly people from intense sunlight and ensuring regular health check-ups for them. The Chief Minister appealed to people to wear loose cotton clothes.

He said, "Light-coloured cotton garments help keep the body cool and provide relief from heat. Along with this, people should drink plenty of water, consume beverages such as ORS and lemon water, and ensure that they cover their heads while stepping out in the sun."

CM Yogi also directed people and officials to remain alert regarding incidents of fire. He said that during the summer season, even minor negligence can lead to major accidents. Special vigilance should be maintained regarding fire safety measures in fields, markets, warehouses, and residential areas. No negligence should be allowed that may create the possibility of fire incidents. He has also instructed the fire department to remain fully prepared.

Chief Minister also expressed special concern regarding the safety of labourers and workers. He directed officials to take necessary measures to protect workers engaged in construction activities and outdoor work from heatwaves, exhaustion, and dehydration.

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Arrangements for drinking water, shade, and first aid should be ensured at workplaces. Workers should not be made to work continuously during periods of extreme heat and should be given rest at regular intervals.

CM Yogi said, all departments should work in mutual coordination and remain fully prepared to deal with any emergency situation. He also asked public representatives and officials to spread awareness among the public so that people adopt measures to protect themselves from heat and heatwaves.

Chief Minister said, "The government is fully committed to the safety and convenience of the people and that no inconvenience to the public will be allowed under any circumstances."