Yogi Government To Launch Smart Classrooms In AYUSH Colleges Across Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | X

Lucknow: The Yogi Government is continuously taking major steps to integrate AYUSH medical education with modern technology. In this sequence, the Yogi Government has decided to provide smart classrooms to students of AYUSH colleges. Under this initiative, 51 smart classrooms will be developed in 17 Ayurveda and Homeopathy medical colleges across the state. These smart classrooms will utilize advanced digital technologies and a Learning Management System (LMS), enabling students to experience modern and interactive education.

AYUSH Director General and Mission Director Chaitra V said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is continuously working towards technologically strengthening AYUSH medical education in line with contemporary needs so that students can benefit from modern digital resources alongside traditional systems of medicine. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath believes that in order to establish Indian systems of medicine like Ayurveda and Homeopathy at the global level, it is extremely important for the education system to become modern.

In line with CM Yogi’s vision, smart classrooms will be operated in AYUSH colleges. These classrooms will use Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs), audio-video systems, and digital learning tools. This will provide students with digitally assisted education. In addition, facilities for real-time interaction, multimedia content, and online learning will also be available.

The AYUSH Director General informed that smart classrooms will be established in 17 AYUSH colleges. These include State Homeopathic Medical Colleges located in Prayagraj, Kanpur, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Ghazipur, Moradabad, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, and Aligarh. Along with these, smart classrooms will also be established in Ayurvedic institutions located in Lucknow, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Muzaffarnagar, Banda, Jhansi, Prayagraj, and Varanasi. A total of 51 smart classrooms will be developed across all these institutions.

Uttar Pradesh Electronics Corporation has been designated as the implementing agency for this project. Through these smart classrooms, AYUSH students will be equipped with the essential digital skills required for the 21st century.

This initiative will help develop innovation, research capability, and professional competence among students. The smart classrooms will not remain limited to classroom teaching alone, but will also serve as a medium to connect AYUSH education with research and innovation.

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With the help of the Learning Management System (LMS), a centralized digital platform will be created for all AYUSH institutions. This will establish better coordination between teachers and students. Through the LMS, study material, assignments, online lectures, and progress reports will be made available on a single platform.

Additionally, a digital content repository will also be developed through the LMS, enabling students to access study materials anytime and from anywhere. This will ensure better utilization of teaching resources and strengthen the process of knowledge sharing among different institutions.