Yogi Government Accelerates Gyan Bharatam Mission To Preserve Ancient Manuscripts

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is taking a major step toward preserving India’s traditional knowledge system and cultural heritage. As part of this effort, a large-scale campaign has been accelerated across the state under the Gyan Bharatam Mission to identify, preserve, and digitize ancient manuscripts.

The Yogi government aims to safeguard the country’s ancient intellectual heritage and make it accessible to future generations.

During this process, Additional Chief Secretary of the Tourism Department, Amrit Abhijat, stated that the preservation of rare manuscripts is being carried out under the Government of India’s Gyan Bharatam Mission.

To further strengthen the campaign, manuscripts available with government and non-government institutions, monasteries, temples, educational institutions, private and public libraries, as well as individuals, are being scanned and uploaded to the portal to ensure the protection of the nation’s cultural and intellectual heritage.

Thousands of rare manuscripts have already been identified during the survey campaign being conducted across the state.

These include important manuscripts related to religion, philosophy, Ayurveda, astrology, literature, music, history, and Indian culture.

Notably, the highest number of manuscripts has been found in Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Rampur, including several centuries-old rare handwritten documents.

The state government has formed special survey teams in collaboration with universities, libraries, monasteries, temples, private collectors, and research institutions.

These teams are reaching villages and historical sites to locate ancient documents and handwritten texts.

Under the mission, the manuscripts will also undergo scientific preservation, digitization, and cataloguing so that researchers and students can benefit from them.

Read Also Yogi Government To Develop Uttar Pradesh As India’s Largest Gopathy Centre

In fact, Uttar Pradesh has been a major center of India’s knowledge tradition for centuries. Cities such as Kashi, Ayodhya, Mathura, and Rampur preserve numerous rare manuscripts in Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, and Hindi.

Through the 'Gyan Bharatam Mission,' these are now being systematically conserved. The campaign is not limited to preserving documents alone but is also an effort to restore India’s cultural identity and pride.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consistently been working toward establishing Indian culture, spiritual heritage, and traditional knowledge on the global stage. The Gyan Bharatam Mission is being regarded as a significant initiative that advances this vision further.