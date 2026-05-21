Yogi Government To Develop Uttar Pradesh As India’s Largest Gopathy Centre

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: In Uttar Pradesh, cow protection is being developed as a major transformative model by linking it with the rural economy, scientific agriculture, employment, and Panchgavya-based treatment and research. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government has accelerated preparations to establish 'Gopathy Centers' in villages across the state.

Through this initiative, Panchgavya-based treatment methods will be given a new identity while creating a strong network of self-employment and economic prosperity in rural areas.

The objective of this ambitious scheme of the Yogi government is to connect Gau Seva with economic development and the healthcare sector, so that gaushalas do not remain merely protection centres but emerge as new strengths of organic farming, Panchgavya product manufacturing, and rural industries.

Efforts are being made to connect the Panchgavya-based treatment model being developed in the state with AYUSH and scientific research. According to Ayurvedic traditions, Panchgavya-based products are being studied for their potential to play a supportive and complementary role alongside mainstream medicine in conditions such as diabetes, migraine, paralysis, heart diseases, skin-related problems, digestive disorders, and respiratory issues.

Panchgavya Therapy, also known as 'Gopathy', is a concept based on the ancient Ayurvedic system of medicine. It involves the use of 5 major elements obtained from cows - milk, curd, ghee, gomutra, and gobar - in the form of various medicinal mixtures, extracts, and other products.

Under the Yogi government’s plan, gaushalas will be developed with modern technology and connected with rural youth, women, and farmers. Panchgavya-based toothpaste, ointments, and other products will be prepared at the village level. This will create a new economic cycle of production, marketing, and employment at the local level.

This will not only enhance the utility of gaushalas but also promote self-employment and micro-entrepreneurship on a large scale in villages. Arrangements for the availability and marketing of cow-based products will also be strengthened.

Work is underway in the state to connect Panchgavya-based products with the AYUSH system and scientific research. Studies are also being conducted regarding Panchgavya-based products in relation to immunity enhancement, skin care, digestive support, and various potential health-related uses. Efforts are being made toward extensive scientific and clinical research in these areas.

Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Gau Seva Commission, Shyam Bihari Gupta, said that this model is being implemented on a large scale, through which Uttar Pradesh will become the country’s largest centre for Gopathy.

He said, under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, cow protection is being linked with rural development, scientific agriculture, and employment to create a model that will become an example for the entire country in the coming times.