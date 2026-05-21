Yogi Adityanath Reviews ₹7 Lakh Crore Investment Pipeline Under GBC 5.0

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with Invest UP officials on Thursday. During the meeting, he conducted a detailed review of the Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC 5.0). Officials informed the Chief Minister that investment proposals worth more than Rs 7 lakh crore are ready to be implemented on the ground. The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure that investment under GBC 5.0 reaches every district.

He emphasized increasing the per capita income of districts and said that promoting manufacturing power is essential for this purpose. On this occasion, Invest UP officials presented the Exemplary Award received by Uttar Pradesh in the recent LEADS 2025 rankings to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Officials stated that under the leadership and guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the country’s leading state in logistics and infrastructure development. The Chief Minister congratulated Invest UP officials for the award.

A detailed presentation regarding the entire GBC event was made before the Chief Minister. It included stage design, pathways, and exhibition layout. The exhibition has been divided into eight zones. The first zone is 'Why UP', which will comprehensively showcase Uttar Pradesh’s transformed landscape. Zone 2 will focus on infrastructural transformation, Zone 3 on defence and aerospace, Zone 4 on EV and green energy sustainability, Zone 5 on electronics manufacturing, Zone 6 on textiles, Zone 7 on tourism, and Zone 8 on the meaningful transformation in Uttar Pradesh’s food processing sector.

Chief Minister said, "Demand for land in the Defence Corridor has increased rapidly. Accordingly, emphasis must be placed on ensuring land availability. In addition, updated information should also be obtained regarding those projects where land had been allotted years ago but investment has still not taken place."

Chief Minister added, attracting FDI is among the most important issues today, and extensive efforts must be made in this direction. Along with this, issues related to the public should remain among our priorities.

He stated, while signing MoUs, complete verification and background information regarding institutions must be ensured. If investors are treated well and their problems are resolved on time, they will work like brand ambassadors for the state.

Chief Minister stressed expanding the land bank. He said that incentives given for investments should be turned into events to honour investors and boost their morale.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Uttar Pradesh is now moving beyond the image of a traditional industrial state and is emerging as a national hub for defence manufacturing, electronics, green energy, data centres, logistics, and high-tech manufacturing."

A presentation regarding the proposed Uttar Pradesh Defence and FDI Conclave 2026 under the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor was also made before the Chief Minister. It was stated that the 'Uttar Pradesh Defence and FDI Conclave 2026' would become a major platform for the state’s new industrial strategy. Its objective is to attract defence and aerospace industries to the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPDIC), connect global investors, and develop a coordinated ecosystem among industry, government, and defence institutions.

The conclave is proposed to be organized in Lucknow, bringing together the Ministry of Defence, DPSUs, global OEMs, defence experts, MSMEs, and start-ups on a single platform. The agenda includes detailed panel discussions on Uttar Pradesh’s defence manufacturing capability, aerospace investment, Employment Promotion Policy 2024, ease of doing business, and the role of DPSUs. Along with addresses by the Chief Minister and senior officials from the Ministry of Defence, B2G and B2B interactions are also planned.

Expected outcomes of the conclave include investment agreements (MoUs), a roadmap for corridor expansion, development of testing and certification infrastructure, industry-government partnerships, and clear policy support for investors. The government’s objective is not only to attract investment but also to create a long-term defence manufacturing ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh.

The presentation highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s strategic strengths in detail. Better connectivity, availability of industrial land, skilled workforce, single-window clearance, research and development collaboration, and a strong logistics network were described as key pillars.

Mentioning the potential participation of institutions and companies such as DRDO, HAL, BEL, Boeing, Airbus, Tata, and Adani, it was stated that Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a preferred destination for defence and aerospace manufacturing.

Officials also briefed the Chief Minister about the functioning of various Invest UP desks. It was informed that the Electronics Desk is among the most effective investment sectors in Uttar Pradesh. Under this desk, investment applications worth more than Rs 8,050 crore have been received.

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The Automobile Desk has received investment applications worth Rs 722 crore. Under the GCC Desk, proposals worth around Rs 2,487 crore have been received, while the Steel and Cement Desk has received approximately Rs 12,232 crore and the Textiles Desk approximately Rs 1,321 crore worth of investment proposals.

The functioning of the Country Desk was also reviewed during the meeting. Chief Minister was informed that potential investment proposals worth around Rs 50,000 crore from Japan, Rs 40,000 crore from Singapore, Rs 5,000 crore from Germany and the UK, Rs 3,000 crore from Taiwan, Rs 2,074 crore from the UAE, and Rs 1,600 crore from South Korea have been received. It was also informed that Singapore and Japan Business Mission Trips are proposed in August.

Chief Minister directed that these mission trips be conducted successfully and effectively. The government’s objective through these mission trips is to establish Uttar Pradesh as a major manufacturing and technology investment hub in Asia.