Yogi Government Launches Bharat Innovates 2026 To Bring Deep Technology Learning To Rural Schools

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi government is working to prepare children of Parishadiya Vidyalaya for the future by connecting them not only with bookish knowledge but also with the country’s emerging innovations and technological changes. Through the ‘Bharat Innovates 2026’ campaign, a major initiative has been launched for the first time to connect children studying in government schools in villages and towns with deep technology, research, innovation and scientific thinking.

The Yogi government aims to ensure that children standing at the last mile of society also get the same modern learning environment that was earlier considered limited to selected institutions and big cities. The government is now preparing to develop scientific thinking and an innovation culture among children in Parishadiya Vidyalaya and KGBVs through seminars, technology-based special classes, innovation quizzes and creative activities.

As per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, the ‘Bharat Innovates 2026’ programme will be organized in all Parishadiya Vidyalaya and Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas across the state. Under this, various innovation-based activities will be conducted in schools during May 2026 with the participation of teachers and students.

Under the programme, seminars on the topic ‘India's evolving innovation landscape’, special classes on ‘Deep Technology’, ‘Bharat Quiz - Who Knows India's Innovation?’ competitions and essay writing activities will be organized in schools. The aim of these activities is not only to provide theoretical knowledge to children but also to develop curiosity, creative thinking and problem-solving abilities among them.

The Yogi government’s strategy is that children studying in government schools should also be familiar with technological changes and innovations taking place in the country and the world. This is why innovation and research-based activities are now being promoted in Parishadiya Vidyalaya as well. When children are connected with scientific thinking, technology and innovation at the initial stage itself, they will be able to prepare better for future challenges.

Support from local voluntary organizations and experts will also be taken for organizing programmes in schools. The government has directed that activities should be made more effective and participatory so that more and more students can take part in them. Along with this, photos, videos and innovation-related information from activities organized in schools will also be documented.

The Yogi government is already working to modernize the education system through campaigns like the NIPUN Bharat Mission, smart classes, digital monitoring and school rejuvenation. Now, the ‘Bharat Innovates 2026’ campaign is also being seen as part of the same broader vision, under which efforts are being made to connect children of government schools with future technology and innovation culture.