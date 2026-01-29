Yogi Govt To Relocate 136 Disaster-Affected Bharthapur Families

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: The CM Yogi government has taken a significant and humanitarian decision to rehabilitate the disaster-affected families of Bharthapur revenue village in Bahraich district by relocating them to a safer location. Acting on the announcement made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state cabinet on Thursday approved the proposal to relocate the village and resettle 136 affected families. The new settlement will be named with the approval of the Chief Minister.

Bharthapur village is geographically vulnerable, being flanked by the Gerua River on one side and the Kaudiyala River on the other, while its northern boundary lies adjacent to a wildlife area and the Nepal border. The absence of road connectivity has forced residents to depend entirely on boats for daily movement, exposing them to constant life-threatening risks.

On October 29, 2025, a tragic boat accident in the Kaudiyala River claimed the lives of nine people. Following the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an aerial survey of the area on November 2, 2025, interacted with the affected families, and announced their relocation to a safe and secure location. The cabinet has now given formal approval to implement this decision.

Under the resettlement plan, the affected families will be relocated to Semrahana Gram Panchayat in Mihinpurwa (Motipur) tehsil. For this purpose, approximately 1.70 hectares of land will be transferred free of cost to the Revenue Department, with the land transfer process to be completed by the District Magistrate of Bahraich.

Each of the 136 families will be allotted individual residential plots and provided permanent housing under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana/Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, ensuring a safe, secure, and dignified living environment. The new settlement will be equipped with essential infrastructure, including roads, drainage systems, concrete and interlocking-tile roads, green belts, LED street lighting, and drinking water facilities. These development works will be executed through the Public Works Department, the Rural Development Department, and the Jal Jeevan Mission.

The responsibility for allotting land to eligible families has been entrusted to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Mihinpurwa (Motipur). Upon completion of all infrastructure and basic amenities, the settlement will be formally handed over to the Gram Panchayat.

Families who have already vacated their original residences and surrendered their land to the Forest Department or other departments will be eligible for this rehabilitation facility in addition to the compensation or rehabilitation package provided by the Forest Department.