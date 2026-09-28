Yogi Govt To Provide Modern Play Facilities To 17,519 Anganwadi Centers, ₹87.60 Crore Approved | X

Lucknow: Yogi government has taken a major step to further strengthen the foundation for the state’s young children. Modern environments for play, learning and physical development will now be created for children at Anganwadi Centers and Bal Vatikas. Under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath, ₹87.60 crore has been approved for installing modern outdoor play materials at 17,519 co-located Anganwadi Centers/Bal Vatikas in 40 districts. The procurement will be carried out transparently through the GeM portal. A robust monitoring mechanism will also be put in place, from district-level purchase committees to block-level task forces.

Equipment such as slides, seesaws, swings, roundabouts and rocking boats will connect young children with activity-based learning through play. This step will make early childhood education more activity-based, enjoyable and child-centric, while promoting children’s physical development and activity. Yogi government believes that the stronger the foundation of children’s future, the stronger Uttar Pradesh's future will be.

Under this comprehensive initiative, the government will install five types of modern outdoor play equipment at 17,519 co-located Anganwadi Centers/Bal Vatikas in 40 districts. These include slides, seesaws, swings, roundabouts (standing MGR) and rocking boats (two-seater). Through these items, children will engage in different types of physical activities, while an attractive and enjoyable play environment will be created for them. Government’s effort is to ensure that learning in Bal Vatika does not become a burden for children, but becomes an easy opportunity connected with play and experience.

Yogi government is focusing on strengthening children’s early years. In the government’s vision, childhood is not merely a stage of care, but a decisive period for laying the foundation of a child’s personality and abilities. With this approach, resources are being developed at Anganwadi Centers and Bal Vatikas, where children can learn while playing, stay active, and hone their abilities through activities. Outdoor play materials will give children regular opportunities for physical activity in an open environment and make the Bal Vika environment more vibrant and conducive to learning.

Along with the availability of play resources, Yogi government has also prioritized their quality and children’s safety. Compliance with the prescribed quality and safety standards for the manufacture and painting of play materials, play areas and installation will be mandatory. A minimum three-year warranty will be ensured for every equipment item. In case of damage or technical problems, the supplier will be responsible for on-site warranty services, replacement or necessary maintenance. This means that, along with providing facilities for children, the government will also monitor the quality and continued usability of these resources.

“While connecting Anganwadi Centers and Bal Vatikas with modern facilities, Yogi government is creating an environment for children where play, activities and learning complement one another. The availability of modern outdoor play materials at 17,519 centers will provide young children with a safe, enjoyable and activity-based environment.”

Sandeep Singh, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Basic Education

“The installation of modern outdoor play materials at 17,519 Anganwadi Centers will provide children with better opportunities to learn through play and activities. To ensure the quality, safety and effective use of the equipment, a clear system has been laid down from procurement to installation and monitoring.”

Monika Rani, Director General, School Education