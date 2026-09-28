'UP’s Strength On Display At International Trade Show': CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the strength of Uttar Pradesh is on display at the International Trade Show (UPITS-2026), being organized in Greater Noida from September 25 to 29. The show is showcasing various products manufactured in Uttar Pradesh, including terracotta products from Gorakhpur. More than 1.5 lakh people visited the show on Sunday, while a large crowd also gathered on Monday. Buyers from 90 countries attended the trade show, reflecting Uttar Pradesh's strength. Sales of products made by artisans and their income have increased significantly at the show.

CM Yogi addressed the Bal Mela Samman Samaroh, organized by a media group in Gorakhpur on Monday. At the program held at Digvijaynath Post Graduate College, CM stated that Uttar Pradesh had the potential even before 2017, but leadership lacked the willpower. “As a result, UP was reduced to being a 'Bimaru' and infamous state. It was counted among the most backward states in the country. However, result of the leadership’s struggle and tireless efforts in all kinds of circumstances over the past nine and a half years is that UP has now overcome its 'Bimaru' image and become the growth engine of country’s economy,” he said.

Chief Minister stated that nine and a half years ago, Uttar Pradesh faced many challenges. “People from outside the state would be surprised merely on hearing the name of UP. The crisis of identity was such that there were no jobs for the youth in the state, the country or abroad. Curfews and riots had become the state’s fate. When two lakh posts were vacant in the police, how could law and order have remained in order? After coming to government, we carried out reforms in every sector. In the interest of youth, the government not only made the recruitment process transparent, but also advanced training and the infrastructure associated with it. In nine and a half years, state government has provided government jobs to 9.5 lakh youth with integrity and transparency. Of these, 2 lakh 30 thousand jobs alone have been provided in the UP Police,” he said.

CM stated that over the past nine and a half years, Uttar Pradesh's economy has grown threefold. Per capita income has also increased threefold. “The state that once carried the 'Bimaru' tag is now among the country’s top-three economies. After becoming free from curfews and riots, UP, because of its rapid progress, is being called the growth engine of the country’s economy and development. UP is the same, but the shift from effort to results is visible in every sector. Before 2017, there were only 130 startups in the state, whose number has now increased to more than 24 thousand,” he stated.

While guiding the students like a teacher and parent at the event, CM Yogi stated that before winning a medal in any competition, the most important thing is to participate. Reciting the poem by great poet Sohanlal Dwivedi, ‘Koshish Karne Walon Ki Kabhi Haar Nahin Hoti’, he stated, “The most important thing is to make an effort, because only effort will take you to your destination.”

To inspire the children, CM also gave the example of former President Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. He stated that Dr. Kalam wanted to become a fighter pilot, but even after failing, he did not lose courage. Despite his family's limited resources, he became the 'Missile Man' of India. Before becoming President, he was conferred the country’s highest honor, 'Bharat Ratna'. CM advised students never to let their morale weaken. “The one who resolves to achieve something is the one who ultimately demonstrates it. Therefore, one must never lose courage in life,” he said.

Encouraging students to progress in sports as well, the Chief Minister said the government is promoting sports alongside education, technology and startups. “Along with giving substantial cash prizes to medal winners in the Olympics, Asiad and Commonwealth Games, they are also being given direct government jobs. So far, 550 sportspersons have been given government jobs. From next week, direct recruitment for government jobs for another 500 sportspersons will begin,” he said.

Chief Minister stated that today there is extensive discussion about Artificial Intelligence (AI) in every sphere. “AI can simplify tasks and provide answers, but it cannot teach how to ask questions. It is necessary to use technology, but its use should remain limited to the point where its application serves public and national welfare,” he said.

He advised students to stay curious and maintain strong determination to achieve their goals. Advising students to study with full dedication, CM said that playing and traveling are also necessary. “Whenever you get an opportunity, visit a place and make an effort to know and understand your nature, culture and heritage,” he said.

At the program, the Chief Minister administered an oath to all those present to protect the environment, maintain cleanliness, follow traffic rules, and stay away from intoxicants, and felicitated the students who won various competitions. On the occasion, MP Ravikishan Shukla, Mayor Dr. Manglesh Srivastava, MLA Vipin Singh, Vice Chancellor of Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology Prof. Anupama Sharma Kaushik, Principal of Digvijaynath Post Graduate College Dr. OP Singh and others were prominently present.