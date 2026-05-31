Yogi Govt To Honour Madrasa Toppers In Lucknow, Award Tablets To Top Rank Holders

Yogi Adityanath | File

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government will honor top-performing students of the 2026 Madrasa Board examinations in a special ceremony to be held in Lucknow during the first week of June. The top 10 students from the Munshi/Maulvi (Secondary) and Alim (Senior Secondary) categories will be felicitated, while the top three rank holders in each category will receive tablet devices.

The initiative is part of the Yogi Adityanath government's efforts to modernize madrasa education and connect minority students with mainstream educational opportunities. Officials said the tablets will help students access digital learning resources and pursue higher education more effectively. This year, 80,933 students registered for the examinations, of whom 63,211 appeared and 55,788 passed. The merit list in both categories includes an equal representation of male and female students, with five boys and five girls among the top 10 rank holders.

In the Munshi Maulvi category, Mohammad Wasim of Chandauli secured first place, followed by Mohammad Qasim Ali of Mirzapur and Shaima Parveen of Gorakhpur.

In the Alim category, Jumi Fareen and Shaista Parveen of Varanasi, along with Ummul Khair of Amroha, emerged among the top performers.

Minority Welfare Minister Danish Azad Ansari said the government is committed to providing quality and modern education, reflecting the vision of combining traditional religious learning with technological advancement.