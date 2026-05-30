Yogi Adityanath, Rajnath Singh Inaugurate Naval Shaurya Vatika In Lucknow; CM Emphasises Strong National Security |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that when we are strong on the security front, the world too will extend friendship towards us. No one bows before the weak.

He said, “When we speak incompletely, it distorts the meaning, therefore we should learn to speak completely. India’s sage tradition inspires us with the saying, “Ahimsa Parmo Dharma, Dharma Hinsa Tathaiva Cha,” meaning non-violence should be the highest duty in normal life, but if someone poses a threat to the security of the nation and society, then violence will ultimately have to be adopted against them. This is our duty towards the enemies of the nation, and the Indian Armed Forces fulfil it with full strength.”

The Chief Minister was addressing military officers, personnel and the public on Saturday at the inauguration of the Naval Shaurya Vatika (second phase of the Naval Shaurya Museum), built over more than 2 acres at a cost of Rs 19 crore in the state capital. Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with the Chief Minister, inaugurated the Vatika. On this occasion, the presentation by the Naval Band captivated the audience.

The Chief Minister said, “When thinking is big and a person moves ahead with great goals, positive results emerge, which inspire the youth. Visitors coming to this Vatika will get information about the Indian Navy. They will also get an opportunity to know the kind of challenging and adverse conditions in which our soldiers work. This information will inspire youth to face challenges in life. The Navy’s vision reflects its grand thinking.”

Referring to the motto ‘Nabhah Sprisham Deeptam,’ the CM said, “To touch the heights of the sky, one must also think big. Great goals cannot be achieved with narrow thinking or limited emotions.”

CM Yogi said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has presented the vision of a developed India before the people of the country. He has called upon every Indian to join the Panch Pran. We should have a sense of respect towards the armed forces and uniformed personnel. When Indian soldiers protect the borders while facing sub-zero temperatures, the scorching heat of deserts and the waves of the sea, then 140 crore Indians sleep peacefully.”

CM Yogi also stated, “Public welfare and development schemes can move forward effectively only in a secure environment. Before 2017, curfews were imposed almost daily in Uttar Pradesh, and professional mafias and criminals had made life miserable. In an insecure atmosphere, possibilities of development and investment had weakened. But when our soldiers fulfil their duties with commitment towards security, it is also the duty of citizens to maintain respect for them.”

The Chief Minister said that on one side of Lucknow stands the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal, inaugurated by the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister on December 25, while on the other side the city has received a wonderful centre showcasing the bravery and valour of the Indian Armed Forces in the form of the Naval Museum. He added that it will be expanded further.

The CM informed, “The Defence Minister had suggested that proposals related to other works associated with the Indian Armed Forces in the state should be submitted immediately.”

He said that, in his opinion, army tanks that are no longer in working condition should be placed at important intersections. Whoever sees them will develop a feeling of respect towards the Indian Armed Forces and a desire to join them. It will inspire patriotism among the people, because nothing can be greater than patriotism.

The CM expressed gratitude to the Defence Minister for his inspiration and to the Navy Chief and his team for completing the work in a systematic manner within the stipulated time in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh government.

The Chief Minister said, “Every visitor coming to Lucknow can visit this Naval Vatika centre connected with India’s tradition, heritage and security and feel proud. This centre is giving the youth of the state an opportunity to see, hear and learn with a new perspective. INS Gomti protected India’s maritime borders for a long time through the Indian Navy. It was retired from service in 2022 and has now been put to excellent use by being established on the banks of Lucknow’s lifeline, the Gomti River.”

On this occasion, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Rajya Sabha MPs Dr. Dinesh Sharma and Brajlal, Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, MLAs Yogesh Shukla, Rajeshwar Singh, O.P. Srivastava, Amresh Kumar, Jai Devi, Legislative Council members Avneesh Singh, Mukesh Sharma, Pawan Singh Chauhan, Umesh Dwivedi, Lalji Prasad Nirmal, Ramchandra Pradhan and others were present.