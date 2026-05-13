Yogi Govt To Hold Dairy Investment Conclave In Agra To Boost Rural Economy

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi government is working towards building a prosperous Uttar Pradesh through indigenous improved cattle breeds. The Dairy Development Department is organizing ‘Swarnim Dugdhamrit Samvad Samagam’ to establish dialogue with investors, beneficiaries, gopalaks, milk producers and entrepreneurs.

In this series, a dialogue with cattle gopalaks, milk producers and entrepreneurs from Agra and Aligarh divisions will be held on May 14 at Rao Krishnapal Singh Auditorium of RBS College, Agra. The conclave is an initiative to give a new direction to the future of the dairy sector in Uttar Pradesh. The event will be inaugurated by Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Political Pension Minister Dharmapal Singh.

The objective of the samagam is to promote the rural economy and dairy sector on completion of 50 years of the Dairy Development Department. Based on the theme ‘Swadeshi Unnat Govansh, Samriddh Nivesh, Surakshit Bhavishya - Khushhaal Uttar Pradesh,” the event will bring together farmers, gopalak and investors from the Agra-Aligarh division on one platform.

Discussions will be held on improved indigenous cow breeds, investment opportunities in cattle rearing-related sectors, secure future for farmers and gopalaks, and the contribution of these efforts towards strengthening Uttar Pradesh’s economy.

Farmers, gopalak, milk producers, entrepreneurs and investors will participate in the proposed samagam in Agra. On this occasion, beneficiaries of Nandini Krishak Samriddhi Yojana and Mukhyamantri Swadeshi Gau Samvardhan Yojana will share their success stories. Investors and entrepreneurs will explore opportunities in dairy plants, gaushala, biogas and related sectors. Milk producers will also inspire other gopalaks by sharing how government schemes have changed their lives.

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Dairy Commissioner Dhanalakshmi said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Dairy Development Department has so far received investment proposals worth around Rs 28,000 crore.

He added that out of this, investment proposals worth more than Rs 5,000 crore have been received from Agra and Aligarh divisions alone. Under the Nand Baba Milk Mission, subsidy worth more than Rs 500 lakh has already been provided to 762 beneficiaries from both divisions.

According to the Dairy Commissioner, ‘Swarnim Dugdhamrit Samvad Samagam’ will be organized in all divisions of the state. The event for Agra and Aligarh divisions will be held on May 14.

This will be followed by events in Moradabad-Bareilly division in June, Lucknow division in July, Ayodhya-Devi Patan division in August, Kanpur-Jhansi division in September, Gorakhpur-Basti division in October, Prayagraj-Chitrakoot division in November, and Varanasi, Azamgarh and Vindhyachal divisions in December.