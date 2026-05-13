Yogi Govt Launches Major Reform Drive To Upgrade Technical Education In UP | ANI

Lucknow: The Yogi government has taken a major step toward making technical education in Uttar Pradesh nationally competitive and quality-driven.

A comprehensive reform campaign is being carried out to prepare the state’s engineering colleges and technical universities in line with NAAC standards.

The government’s objective is not limited to degree-oriented education alone, but also to develop technical institutions as centers of academic excellence, research, innovation and employment-oriented education.

The 'State Quality Framework (SQF)' implemented by the Department of Technical Education is being regarded as a significant initiative in this direction.

Through this framework, NAAC, NIRF, and NBA based quality standards are being systematically implemented in engineering colleges and universities across the state.

This is expected to improve institutional rankings, academic quality and competitiveness at the national level.

At present, Uttar Pradesh has 14 government engineering colleges, along with leading technical universities such as Harcourt Butler Technical University, Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology and Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University, besides 771 private engineering and pharmacy institutions.

Bringing such a vast network under a uniform quality framework is being considered an important part of the Yogi government’s technical education reform policy.

The government’s strategy is not limited to policy announcements alone, but also focuses on practically preparing institutions.

In this regard, self-assessment proformas have been prepared for colleges so that institutions can independently evaluate their academic and administrative quality.

Additionally, engineering colleges are being integrated with the SIRF (State Institutional Ranking Framework) platform, which will promote data-based evaluation and transparency.

The Department of Technical Education is also preparing to organize awareness workshops across the state.

Through these workshops, institutions will be informed about NAAC requirements, documentation, research output, faculty development and standards related to student facilities.

At the same time, the gap between available institutional data and NAAC guidelines will also be assessed so that shortcomings can be addressed in time.

According to departmental officials, this initiative of the Yogi government could provide a new direction to the state’s technical education system.

For a long time, many technical institutions in Uttar Pradesh were perceived as being limited to merely filling seats, but now the government is attempting to transform them into quality-based education models.

In line with the New Education Policy, this initiative is also expected to strengthen the growing focus on research, innovation, industry connect and skill development in technical institutions.

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The government aims to develop institutions that not only award degrees, but also prepare students according to industry requirements.

This initiative of the Yogi government is also being linked to the goal of building a 'One Trillion Dollar Economy.'

Better technical education, skilled human resources and the availability of industry-ready youth can provide fresh momentum to investment and industrial development in the state. This is why the government is placing quality improvement in technical education at the center of its long-term development strategy.