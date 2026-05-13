 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Condoles Demise Of Aparna Yadav’s Husband Prateek Yadav
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UP CM Yogi Adityanath Condoles Demise Of Aparna Yadav’s Husband Prateek Yadav

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted a message on his social media account ‘X’. He wrote that the untimely demise of Prateek Yadav, son of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and ‘Padma Vibhushan’ awardee late Mulayam Singh Yadav, and husband of Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission Vice Chairperson Aparna Yadav, is extremely saddening.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, May 13, 2026, 09:36 PM IST
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UP CM Yogi Adityanath Condoles Demise Of Aparna Yadav’s Husband Prateek Yadav | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the demise of Prateek Yadav, husband of Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission Vice Chairperson Aparna Yadav. The Chief Minister paid tribute to Prateek Yadav and also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted a message on his social media account ‘X’. He wrote that the untimely demise of Prateek Yadav, son of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and ‘Padma Vibhushan’ awardee late Mulayam Singh Yadav, and husband of Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission Vice Chairperson Aparna Yadav, is extremely saddening.

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While paying his humble tributes to Prateek Yadav, the Chief Minister also extended his sympathy to the grieving family.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote that he prays to Lord Shri Ram to grant peace to the departed soul and provide the bereaved family with the strength to bear this profound sorrow. Om Shanti!

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