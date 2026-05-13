Yogi Govt Orders 50% Cut In Official Convoys, Advocates For Work From Home And Public Transport

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced a series of austerity and energy-saving measures, directing ministers and officials to reduce the number of vehicles in their convoys by 50 percent and encouraging wider adoption of work-from-home practices across the state.

The directions were issued during a high-level meeting convened in view of global uncertainties and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for fuel conservation and energy efficiency.

The Chief Minister urged citizens to adopt fuel-saving habits and avoid unnecessary consumption. He also appealed to people to refrain from non-essential gold purchases and reduce dependence on imported goods.

As part of the measures, ministers, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives have been advised to use public transport at least once a week. The government also proposed observing one “No Vehicle Day” every week to promote fuel conservation and reduce traffic congestion.

Yogi Adityanath stressed the need to promote work-from-home culture in industrial establishments, startups and offices employing large workforces. The state government plans to issue an advisory recommending two days of work from home every week in suitable sectors.

The Chief Minister also directed that 50 percent of internal meetings in the state secretariat and directorates be conducted virtually. Government seminars, workshops and conferences, particularly in the education sector, will also be encouraged through online platforms.

To reduce fuel use during peak hours, the government is considering staggered office timings in different batches. The Chief Minister asked departments to promote greater use of Metro rail services, PNG, public transport and UPSRTC buses. He also encouraged cycling, carpooling and the use of electric vehicles.

Calling for power conservation, the Chief Minister appealed to citizens and commercial establishments to avoid unnecessary electricity consumption. Decorative lighting at private establishments and commercial complexes should be minimised after 10 pm, he said.

The government also announced measures to boost domestic tourism and local industries. Yogi Adityanath asked citizens and wedding planners to prioritise destinations within India and promote heritage, eco-tourism and rural tourism sites in Uttar Pradesh for destination weddings and travel.

He directed the tourism department to coordinate with hotels, airlines, tour operators and travel agents to strengthen domestic tourism campaigns. Museums and monuments may also be opened free of cost for a limited period to encourage tourism.

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The Chief Minister further emphasised promotion of locally made products, ODOP and GI-tagged items during festivals, weddings and official gifting. He urged citizens to support local artisans, self-help groups and entrepreneurs.

In the health sector, the Chief Minister appealed to people to reduce the use of edible oil for better health, household savings and lower import dependence. Awareness drives and nutrition camps will be organised in schools, colleges, hospitals and public institutions to promote healthier food practices.

He also directed the agriculture department to promote natural farming and better utilisation of cattle waste in gaushalas. The Chief Minister asked officials to accelerate the expansion of PNG networks and rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.