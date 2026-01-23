Yogi Govt Sets Sustainability Benchmark As Auraiya Makes Solar Mandatory |

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government is consistently driving new initiatives to promote green energy and sustainable development across the state. In a major forward-looking step, Auraiya district has emerged as a model by making solar rooftop systems and rainwater harvesting mandatory for the approval of new residential building plans—setting a strong benchmark for other districts to follow.

This decision is aimed not only at reducing dependence on conventional power sources, but also at strengthening environmental protection and water conservation. By integrating clean energy solutions into residential construction, the initiative reflects the Yogi government’s commitment to sustainable urban and rural development.

Under the proposed framework, municipal corporations, municipal councils and Nagar Panchayats can implement this provision by passing resolutions in their respective board meetings. Once building plans are approved, the installation of rooftop solar panels and rainwater harvesting systems will become mandatory during construction. The move is expected to significantly expand the adoption of green energy, while reinforcing water conservation efforts across both urban and rural areas.

Auraiya’s initiative is being widely recognised as an exemplary model for other districts. The state government believes that districts should adopt similar policy measures—based on local conditions—through urban and rural local bodies to promote residential solar energy. Uttar Pradesh has already made remarkable progress in rooftop solar deployment, with a cumulative installed capacity of 1,191.64 megawatts. These systems are generating nearly 5 million units of carbon-free electricity daily, contributing to a significant reduction in environmental impact.

Rooftop solar installations are also helping citizens save an estimated ₹32.5 crore in electricity costs every day. Beyond cost savings, the initiative has strengthened the state’s economy by creating direct employment opportunities for around 50,000 people, along with indirect employment for lakhs more. Additionally, the rooftop solar model has enabled the conservation of nearly 4,500 acres of land, which can now be used for other development priorities.

The Yogi government believes that scaling Auraiya’s model across other districts will further strengthen Uttar Pradesh’s position as a national leader in clean energy. This initiative marks a decisive step towards energy security, environmental sustainability and economic empowerment—reinforcing the state’s vision for a greener and more resilient future.