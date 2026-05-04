Yogi Govt Revises Power Line Compensation Policy, Farmers To Get 200% Land Value Under Towers

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: The Yogi government has made a major change in the compensation system, giving big relief to farmers affected by high-tension power lines (765, 400, 220 and 132 kV). Now, farmers will get 200% compensation, which is double the land value, for the land coming under the tower (pole).

Along with this, for the land over which power lines pass (right of way/corridor), 30% of the land value will be given as compensation. With this cabinet decision, farmers are expected to get an overall 21% to 33% more benefit.

Energy Minister A K Sharma said, "Before 2018, there was generally no compensation for land under towers or in the line corridor. In 2018, some improvement was made and about 85% of the land value was given as compensation for land under the tower base, but there was still no provision for land under the line (corridor). This led to dissatisfaction among farmers and also created hurdles in completing projects."

Under the new system, 200% (double) compensation has been fixed for land under the tower (pole). For the area under the wires (RoW corridor), 30% compensation will be given. The compensation will be decided based on the circle rate fixed by the District Magistrate.

With this decision, farmers will now get much higher and more fair compensation compared to before. Earlier, either no compensation was given or it was less, but now there will be direct financial benefit for the use of their land. This will not only increase farmers’ income but also improve their consent and cooperation in power projects.

The Energy Minister also added, this decision is a big step in the interest of farmers. It will ensure fair compensation while maintaining a balance between development work and farmers’ interests.

He added that the new system has been implemented in line with the Government of India guidelines, which will also help speed up transmission projects in the future.