UP CM Yogi Adityanath To Honour 1.43 Lakh Shiksha Mitras In Gorakhpur Event After 80% Hike In Honorarium

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Gorakhpur: After increasing the honorarium of Shiksha Mitra by 80 percent and enhancing their dignity, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is now set to honour them for their contribution to strengthening basic education.

A grand state-level programme to felicitate Shiksha Mitra will be held on Tuesday at the Yogiraj Baba Gambhirnath Auditorium in Gorakhpur. On this occasion, the Chief Minister will also hand over symbolic cheques of the revised honorarium to selected Shiksha Mitra.

It is noteworthy that around 1.43 lakh Shiksha Mitra working in Basic Education Council schools in the state were earlier receiving ₹10,000 per month as honorarium. Appreciating their contribution to education, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has increased it to ₹18,000 per month. The revised honorarium has been implemented from April.

The formal distribution of the increased honorarium along with the felicitation will begin ceremonially in Gorakhpur on Tuesday in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Following the increase in honorarium and now the initiative to honour their service, there is a strong sense of enthusiasm among Shiksha Mitra. The Basic Education Department has made extensive preparations to make the event grand.

The ceremony will begin at 11 am in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh will also be present. On this occasion, the Chief Minister will distribute symbolic cheques of ₹18,000 to 10 Shiksha Mitra.

During the programme, the Chief Minister will also visit achievement-based stalls of the Education Department and release the ‘Arunodaya’ calendar based on student-led morning assembly activities. Along with the main event attended by the Chief Minister, similar programmes will also be organised simultaneously in all districts of the state.

According to Gorakhpur Basic Education Officer Dhirendra Tripathi, there is great enthusiasm among Shiksha Mitra to hear the Chief Minister’s address at the felicitation ceremony. A large number of Shiksha Mitra will participate in the programme.

He said, through the increase in honorarium, the Chief Minister has enhanced the dignity of Shiksha Mitra’ educational service. Their identity and recognition have improved, and they will now become financially stronger. The government’s initiative of first increasing the honorarium and now honouring their service will boost their morale and also help improve the quality of education.