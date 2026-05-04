Under Yogi Govt, Kashi Vishwanath Dham Emerges As Global Religious Tourism Hub With Record Devotee Footfall

Kashi Vishwanath Temple | File Pic

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, religious tourism in Uttar Pradesh is seeing unprecedented growth. A clear example of this is the record number of devotees visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. In March, around 65 lakh devotees visited the temple and set a new milestone. This reflects both the growing faith among people and the improved facilities developed by the government.

After the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor, the temple premises has completely changed. Earlier, devotees had to deal with narrow lanes and heavy crowding, but now the large, grand, and well-organized premises has made darshan easier and smoother.

The Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor has made access to the temple easier, leading to a steady rise in the number of devotees from across the country and abroad. The Yogi government has prioritized cleanliness, security, and basic facilities in the temple area.

Modern toilets, drinking water facilities, smooth queue management, and digital monitoring have improved the overall experience for visitors. With strong security arrangements in place, devotees are able to have darshan in a safer and more comfortable environment.

Infrastructure development in Varanasi has also boosted religious tourism. Wider roads, better transport services, beautification of ghats, and attractive lighting have given the city a new identity. Cruise services on the Ganga River have provided tourists a new way to experience the spiritual and cultural heritage of Kashi.

With the rise in religious tourism, the local economy has also strengthened. Hotels, guest houses, shops, and other businesses have seen growth, creating more employment opportunities and improving incomes for local people.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh stated, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Kashi has undergone a major transformation.

He said the development of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor has expanded the temple area and made darshan more convenient, organized, and divine.

He added that today Kashi stands as a unique blend of faith, spirituality, and modern tourism. Projects like ghat beautification, modern lighting, improved cleanliness, better connectivity, ropeway projects, multi-level parking, smart city development, and riverfront development have helped establish Kashi as a complete tourism hub.