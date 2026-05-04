Yogi Government Prepares Large-Scale Plan To Boost Farmers’ Income Via Cow Dung Compost, Biogas & Organic Fertilizers

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Lucknow: The Yogi government is continuously making efforts to increase farmers’ income by integrating agriculture and animal husbandry in the state. In this sequence, a comprehensive action plan is being prepared regarding the production, use, and marketing of cow dung-based compost, biogas, Jeevamrit, and Ghanamrit.

In this context, officials of the Animal Husbandry and Agriculture Departments have been instructed to develop cow shelters in the state as production centres and make them self-reliant through compost, Jeevamrit, and other organic products.

State Animal Husbandry Minister Dharampal Singh, on Monday, held a high-level meeting with the Animal Husbandry Department and Agriculture Department at Committee Room 44-Ka in the Vidhan Sabha and directed preparation of a comprehensive action plan for the production, use, and marketing of compost, biogas, Jeevamrit, and Ghanamrit from cow dung.

During the meeting, he said that the priority of the Yogi government is to increase farmers’ income as well as restore soil fertility.

He said that large-scale production of organic manure is possible by scientifically utilizing the cow dung resources available in the state, and through this, dependence on chemical fertilizers can be reduced.

He directed officials to develop cow shelters in the state as production centres and make them self-reliant through compost, Jeevamrit, and other organic products.

The minister said that there is an estimated capacity to produce lakhs of metric tons of compost in the state, for which coordinated efforts are required at the level of cow shelters, dairy units, and farmers. Referring to successful biogas and organic manure models being operated in districts like Jhansi, Chandauli, Farrukhabad, Kanpur, and Barabanki, he directed that these models should be studied and their expansion ensured across the state.

The meeting also included detailed discussions on expansion of compressed biogas (CBG) plants, establishment of gobar gas plants, and proper utilization of agricultural waste.

The minister said that biogas will not only increase energy availability, but the slurry produced from it will be highly useful for fields, thereby providing double benefits to farmers.

Minister Dharampal Singh instructed officials to standardize cow dung-based manure to ensure its quality. He said that clear standards should be set for packaging, moisture levels, and quality so that farmers can get reliable and high-quality products. Along with this, possibilities of increasing the availability of cow dung manure through cooperative societies and promoting its use along with urea should also be explored.

He also said that cow dung-based manure increases organic carbon in the soil and strengthens production capacity in the long term. In this direction, instructions were given to develop simple and low-cost models by involving scientists, agricultural universities, and Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

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It was also decided in the meeting that plans should be prepared to promote the establishment of gobar gas plants so that more and more farmers can be connected to it. Along with this, emphasis was also laid on developing an effective marketing system for organic manure so that the products can easily reach farmers and they can get better prices.

He said, the Yogi government is committed to giving a new direction to organic farming in the state by integrating agriculture and animal husbandry. With the widespread use of cow dung-based products, environmental conservation will be promoted, the rural economy will be strengthened, and a sustainable increase in farmers’ income will be ensured.