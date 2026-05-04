 UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Swift Relief Measures As Storm, Rain Wreak Havoc Across Districts
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UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Swift Relief Measures As Storm, Rain Wreak Havoc Across Districts

UP CM Yogi on Monday directed officials to stay on alert as storm and rain affected several districts including Lucknow. He ordered District Magistrates to activate machinery, ensure rapid relief, treatment for injured, and 24-hour compensation for deaths, livestock loss and damages, urging strict coordination and field monitoring across affected regions under adverse weather conditions.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, May 04, 2026, 09:01 PM IST
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UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday morning issued instructions to the administration in view of the storm, rain and adverse weather conditions reported in several districts of the state, including Lucknow. He directed District Magistrates of affected districts to keep the entire machinery active and ensure that the impact of the adverse weather is minimized.

He also said that compensation for loss of life, livestock, injuries and those affected by disasters must be provided within 24 hours, and there should be no negligence in this regard.

Chief Minister said that the government stands firmly with farmers and all residents of the state in every difficult situation. Directing officials to remain on alert mode, he said that road accidents have occurred in several districts due to the adverse weather, and relief and rescue work should be carried out at a fast pace. Immediate treatment of the injured should be ensured at nearby hospitals.

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Notably, due to the storm and rain, both farmers and the general public are facing difficulties, and every effort should be made to minimize the impact of the situation.

Chief Minister also instructed all District Magistrates to remain in the field and assess the ground situation. Field officials should visit affected areas, stay in contact with people and coordinate relief work. All information related to any adverse situation or requirement should be collected on time and shared with the government so that relief can be provided to those affected at the earliest.

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