Yogi Govt Recruitment Drive Turns Emotional As Selected Youth Praise Fair, Transparent Selection Process

Lucknow: The appointment letter distribution programme conducted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also became an emotional platform for those youths whose hard work, struggle and dreams turned into reality through a fair and transparent recruitment process. During the programme held on Thursday, newly selected candidates from the Vocational Education and Skill Development Department, Ayush Department and Divyangjan Empowerment Department shared their experiences before the Chief Minister and said that for the first time they truly felt that a government job could be achieved through hard work alone, without recommendation or unfair means.

Amit Thapa from Ghazipur, who received an appointment letter for the post of ITI Instructor, said that he had to work very hard for a long time to reach this stage. He said the selection process remained completely transparent and there was no need for recommendation or any unfair method at any stage. Thanking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said the present system under his leadership has strengthened the trust of youth in the government recruitment process.

Archana Maurya from Chandauli said after receiving her appointment letter that this was not just a job but also a responsibility to contribute to the development of the state. Thanking the Chief Minister, she said "The fair recruitment process has given new hope to thousands of youths. Earlier, there was a belief among youngsters that getting a government job without influence or money was difficult, but this mindset has changed under the Yogi government."

Dr Neha Swaroop from Rae Bareli, selected for the post of Residential Homeopathic Medical Officer, said the selection process was completed with complete transparency and fairness. She said getting an opportunity to serve in the Ayush Department is a matter of pride for her and she would work to provide better healthcare services in rural areas.

Prof. Qamarul Hasan Nari, selected through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission for the post of Professor (Unani), said the transparent selection process has boosted the morale of deserving candidates.

Thanking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Ayush Department, he said the government is working to give a new identity to traditional systems of medicine, creating new opportunities for youth in this field.

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Aarti from Ballia district has been selected for the post of nurse in the Divyangjan Empowerment Department. She said the clean and transparent recruitment process has given her confidence.

She added that she has now got the opportunity to serve needy people and persons with disabilities, which she will carry out with full dedication.

A common sentiment in the statements of the selected candidates during the programme was that the present recruitment process has created confidence among the youth that merit and hard work are now becoming the basis of selection. Many candidates said the disappointment and mistrust that earlier existed regarding government recruitments is now gradually ending.