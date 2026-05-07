Yogi Adityanath Highlights BrahMos Missile In DP As Operation Sindoor Anniversary Sparks Nationwide Tribute

Lucknow: On the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the entire nation is saluting the indomitable courage and valour of the Indian Army and armed forces. On this occasion, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior BJP leaders changed the profile pictures of their social media accounts and displayed the logo of Operation Sindoor. By placing ‘Sindoor’ in his DP and ‘BrahMos Missile’ in the cover photo, CM Yogi delivered a strong message to the enemies.

The night of 7 May 2025 is unforgettable for the country, when the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy carried out a joint operation and destroyed nine terrorist hideouts located in Pakistan. This action was taken in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. That same night, the Government of India shared the image of Operation Sindoor on social media platform X with the caption “Justice is Served.” The entire world witnessed India’s military capability and decisive action against terrorism.

On the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, along with several senior BJP leaders, also changed their social media profile pictures to express respect for Operation Sindoor. Across the country, common citizens are also sharing images and symbols associated with the campaign on social media.

Apart from the Operation Sindoor image in the DP of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s social media account, a clear strategic message was also visible. His cover photo prominently displayed the BrahMos missile, which is counted among India’s most powerful supersonic missiles.

It is being viewed as a symbol of the Government of India’s aggressive policy against terrorism under the leadership of PM Modi.

The BrahMos missile, which wreaked havoc on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan, has a special connection with Uttar Pradesh. Its production is now being carried out in Lucknow, which is a matter of pride for the state. Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging in the field of defence production through the UP Defence Industrial Corridor.

The Yogi Government has consistently conveyed the message that Uttar Pradesh is no longer only a state of agriculture and culture, but is also becoming a major centre of defence production and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has repeatedly referred to the BrahMos missile and India’s military strength from various platforms. Recently, during a programme, he had said that "Operation Sindoor was not merely a military campaign, but a declaration of India’s resolve that the response to terror will no longer be given at the diplomatic table, but at the enemy’s doorstep."

His statement is being viewed as a reflection of India’s changed defence policy and zero tolerance against terrorism under the leadership of PM Modi.

The changed DP and cover photo on the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor are rapidly going viral on social media. Supporters are calling it a symbol of nationalism and military honour, while discussions around Yogi Adityanath’s digital message are also gaining traction in political circles.