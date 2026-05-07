Uttar Pradesh Begins Census-2027 First Phase As CM Yogi Adityanath Emphasizes Data-Driven Governance & Holistic Development

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday formally launched the first phase of Census-2027 in the state. During a programme held at the Chief Minister’s residence, he inaugurated the work of house listing and housing census with the spirit of ‘Hamari Janaganana, Hamara Vikas’.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said, "Census is not merely a count of population, but a strong foundation for holistic, inclusive and well-planned development."

He stated, the present era is driven by data-based decisions, and accurate data obtained from the census plays an important role in the effective implementation of infrastructure, education, healthcare, social security and various public welfare schemes.

He said that census is a medium to ensure that the last person in society also becomes an equal participant in the stream of development.

Chief Minister added, "Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, digital census is being conducted in the country for the first time. In the first phase, work related to house listing and housing census will be carried out. The general public has been provided the option of self-enumeration from 07 May to 21 May, 2026, through which citizens will be able to enter their details themselves on the digital platform. Thereafter, under field operations, census personnel will conduct listing work by visiting households door-to-door."

He stated, in the second phase, enumeration of every individual will be conducted. This time, caste enumeration has also been included in the census. Along with this, forest villages are also being included in the census process for the first time.

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Chief Minister also said, "In the present time, real-time data is extremely important. Through the use of digital technology, the census process has been made more transparent, effective and faster. For this purpose, a special census portal has been developed, through which continuous monitoring of work up to the village and ward level can be ensured."

He added, the current estimated population of Uttar Pradesh is approximately 25 crore 70 lakh. Census work will be carried out across the state’s 18 divisions, 75 districts, 350 tehsils, 17 municipal corporations, 745 other urban local bodies, 21 cantonment boards, 57,694 gram panchayats and approximately 1 lakh 4 thousand revenue villages.

Chief Minister stated, "For the successful execution of this extensive exercise, around 5.47 lakh personnel are being deployed, including 4.50 lakh enumerators, 85 thousand supervisors and 12 thousand state and district-level officers. In addition, approximately 5.35 lakh personnel have already been trained for both phases."

Chief Minister appealed to the people of the state to treat the census as a national responsibility and participate actively in it. He said that every individual should ensure that they are counted only at one place and provide accurate and factual information so that precise and effective development plans can be prepared.

Chief Minister also extended his best wishes to all officers, employees and citizens associated with the census work.