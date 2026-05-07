UP CM Yogi Adityanath Distributes Appointment Letters To 481 Candidates In Transparent Recruitment Drive

Lucknow: Making the government recruitment process in Uttar Pradesh fully transparent, fair, and technology-driven, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday distributed appointment letters to 481 selected candidates for the AYUSH Department, Vocational Education & Skill Development Department, and Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

Addressing the grand ceremony held at Lok Bhavan, the Chief Minister said, "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Mission Rozgar', the state government has been consistently organizing appointment letter distribution programs. So far, more than 9 lakh youths have been provided government jobs."

He emphasized that at no stage did anyone need recommendations or influence. Even after the examinations, there was no scope whatsoever for recommendations or unethical means. It is because of this clean intent and clear policy that you are receiving appointment letters today.

Chief Minister informed, "Earlier recruitments were carried out on the basis of money, caste, vote bank, religion, and region, resulting in the exploitation of deserving youth. However, in present-day Uttar Pradesh, merit alone has become the basis of selection."

He remarked that if a corrupt individual replaced a deserving candidate in the system, that person would continue hollowing out the entire system like termites for the next 30 to 35 years. Therefore, the government resolved from the very first day to eliminate every possibility of corruption and leakages in the recruitment process.

Praising the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission and Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, the Chief Minister said that due to accountability, technology, and transparency, Uttar Pradesh has now become the state providing the highest number of appointments in the country.

Chief Minister stated, "Over the past 9 years, the government has created new records in appointment letter distribution. No one could have imagined that youths in Uttar Pradesh would receive government jobs through a fair, transparent, and smooth process. We fixed accountability for different commissions and boards and used technology to ensure justice for every deserving youth."

he further added, as a result, more than 9 lakh youths have been given government appointment letters. He added that this was the fourth appointment letter distribution program organized within the last 15 days.

He recalled the condition of Uttar Pradesh before 2017 and said, "People across the country and the world used to look at UP with suspicion and hesitation. Uttar Pradesh had been projected as a corrupt, lawless, and disorderly state, creating an identity crisis for every resident of the state. But today, wherever you go, the moment people hear the name of Uttar Pradesh, their faces light up and they eagerly welcome you. This is the transformation in perception, and the results are visible accordingly."

Chief Minister said, "The government has succeeded in tripling Uttar Pradesh’s per capita income, annual budget, and overall economy. UP has now become a revenue-surplus state and the growth engine of the country’s economy. It has emerged as the state providing the highest number of appointments, building the maximum number of expressways, extending the greatest support to farmers, and connecting every section of society with welfare schemes."

Chief Minister stated, before 2017, the MSME sector was almost shut down, with no encouragement and an atmosphere of disorder and hopelessness prevailing everywhere. Today, Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country. More than 3 crore people are employed in 96 lakh MSME units.

He further said, "More than 4,000 major industries came to UP last year, and over the past 9 years, the number of large industries in the state has increased from 14,000 to more than 32,000. The UP that was once counted among the bottom three states of the country is now among the top three."

Chief Minister stated, AYUSH has immense potential to attract health tourism and can bring transformational changes. He said that Ayushman Arogya Mandirs need to be further strengthened in villages and traditional systems of treatment should be effectively promoted. Farmers should also be encouraged to cultivate medicinal plants.

He informed, "Today, 202 professors, medical officers, and staff nurses were receiving appointment letters and expressed confidence that they would further accelerate the progress of the AYUSH Department. This is an important step toward realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision."

Chief Minister described the Vocational Education & Skill Development Department as a major and important platform. He stated, due to a favourable environment and supportive policies, large investment proposals are continuously coming to Uttar Pradesh, and it is the responsibility of the Vocational Education & Skill Development Department and its instructors to provide industries with skilled manpower according to demand.

He noted, "The department, in collaboration with Tata Technologies, has modernized more than 150 ITIs. Certificate courses and training programs have been introduced in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Drone Technology, Cyber Security, Space Technology, Robotics, and 3D Printing. We are also preparing skilled plumbers, electricians, and other technicians. The 272 trained instructors receiving appointments today will play an important role in this direction."

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Chief Minister said, "The term 'Divyangjan Sashaktikaran' was also given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He stated that any person can become differently-abled due to any reason, and society must have compassion toward them. Every divyangjan has talent; they only need the right platform."

He highlighted several important initiatives undertaken by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, including pension facilities, establishment of two universities for differently-abled persons, opening of special centres for divyangjans at every divisional headquarters, and revival of closed DRCs (District Rehabilitation Centres).

On this occasion, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Vocational Education & Skill Development Kapil Dev Agarwal, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Backward Class Welfare & Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Narendra Kumar Kashyap, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, Food Safety & Drug Administration Dr Dayashankar Mishra ‘Dayalu’, Principal Secretaries of the three departments Rajesh Kumar Singh, Dr Hari Om, and Ranjan Kumar, along with other distinguished dignitaries, were present.