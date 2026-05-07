Yogi Government Launches Massive Bhoosa Collection Drive To Protect Cattle During Summer

Lucknow: To ensure the availability of fodder for animals during the rising summer heat and the coming months, the state government, under the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has launched a large-scale “Bhoosa Collection Campaign.”

The government has estimated a requirement of 131.40 lakh quintals of bhoosa for one year, against which a target of collecting 60.99 lakh quintals has been fixed. So far, 26.78 lakh quintals of straw have been collected, which is around 43.9 percent of the target.

Under this campaign, bhoosa is being collected through both donation and purchase. The Chief Minister has directed that temporary and permanent bhoosa banks be established at every cow shelter and regular supply of straw be ensured in coordination with local farmers.

In total straw collection, Lalitpur is leading the state with 102.9 percent collection against the target. It is followed by Deoria (100.7 percent) and Gorakhpur (96.1 percent). Districts like Mau, Agra, Maharajganj, Saharanpur, and Hardoi have also shown notable performance.

At the same time, districts with comparatively low progress include Lucknow, Kanpur, Sambhal, and Etawah, where the collection percentage is still relatively low. Instructions have been issued at the government level to speed up the campaign further in these districts.

Against the target of 12.19 lakh quintals under donation-based straw collection, 2.65 lakh quintals have been collected so far, showing 21.8 percent progress. In this category, districts like Maharajganj, Jaunpur, Ghaziabad, and Rampur are leading. The government has also appealed to social organizations, voluntary groups, gosevaks, and the general public to participate in this campaign so that there is no shortage of fodder for animals in cow shelters.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, special emphasis is being placed on providing only quality and balanced animal feed at cow shelters. Directions have been issued that animal feed should be purchased only according to FSSAI standards and BIS-certified IS 2023 norms.

Instructions have also been issued to give priority to 'Parag' animal feed produced by PCDF. Apart from this, clear mention of batch number, manufacturing date, and expiry date on packaging has been made mandatory. Arrangements are being ensured to provide a minimum of 500 grams of balanced animal feed daily to each cattle animal.

So far, 1,905 temporary and 7,285 permanent bhoosa banks have been established in the state. At the same time, the bhoosa tender process has also been accelerated. The tender process has been completed in 14 districts, while it is ongoing in other districts.

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Apart from this, the silage tender process is also moving ahead rapidly. The government’s aim is to ensure sufficient availability of straw and animal feed at every cow shelter so that animals do not face any problems even during heat and drought conditions.

Chief Minister has directed that arrangements for clean drinking water, adequate shade, coolers, and fans be ensured at all cow shelters. Supply of green straw is also being ensured in coordination with local farmers.

The government believes that cow protection is not only a matter of religious faith but also an important foundation of the rural economy, dairy development, and the agriculture-based lifestyle. With this objective, the state government is moving ahead in mission mode with straw collection, animal feed, and cow shelter management.