Yogi Government Creates Massive Employment Opportunities Across Uttar Pradesh In Nine Years

Lucknow: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has brought revolutionary changes in the fields of employment and self-employment over the past nine years. The Yogi government has treated employment as a mission.

With the goal of making the state’s economy a one trillion-dollar economy, the government is economically empowering youth and women. Along with providing opportunities for jobs in the government sector, the government is also creating employment opportunities for youth in the private sector.

Uttar Pradesh has now become the state providing the highest employment in the country. In this sequence, the Yogi government has provided more than 9 lakh government jobs over the past nine years. In the UP Police alone, 2.19 lakh recruitments have been completed during this period.

At the same time, recruitment for more than 80,000 posts is scheduled in the year 2026. More than 1.65 lakh appointments have been made in the education department.

Apart from this, from 2017 to 2025, more than 53,000 recruitments were completed transparently through the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Board, while more than 47,000 recruitments were completed through the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Today, the number of factories in Uttar Pradesh has crossed 31,000. Before 2017, only around 14,000 factories were registered in the state. This has also created new employment opportunities for youth.

Young people opting for self-employment instead of government jobs have greatly benefited from the MSME sector. The MSME sector alone has provided direct and indirect employment to more than 3 crore people in the state.

Various schemes of the Yogi government have also fulfilled the dream of self-reliance for youth and women. Expansion in the Khadi and Village Industries sector has generated 4.63 lakh employment opportunities. Investment proposals worth Rs 50 lakh crore received over the past 9 years are expected to create employment and placement opportunities for more than 1 crore youth.

Through four Ground Breaking Ceremonies held during the last nine years, investment proposals worth Rs 15 lakh crore have been brought to the ground, generating more than 60 lakh employment opportunities.

Under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana, margin money worth more than Rs 1,09,710 lakh has been distributed so far to over 38,000 beneficiaries. In this way, the Yogi government has not only provided employment but also created self-employment opportunities for the people of the state.

To help educated and trained youth establish micro-industries, the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan’ was launched in the state. Since the financial year 2024-25, 1.47 lakh youth have benefited from this scheme, resulting in employment for 4.51 lakh people.

The Yogi government has also announced a policy to provide gazetted posts to players who deliver outstanding performances in national and international competitions. Under this policy, more than 500 players have already been given jobs in various government departments.

Under the BC Sakhi Yojana, efforts have been made to make women in rural areas self-reliant. Under this scheme, rural women, working as banking correspondents, carried out transactions worth Rs 42,711 crore and earned dividends worth Rs 116 crore.

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To promote technology in agriculture, women were trained to operate drones. At the same time, through self-help groups, the target of increasing women’s annual income beyond Rs 1 lakh is being achieved through the 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative.

As a result, 18.55 lakh women in the state have entered the lakhpati category. More than 1 crore women are earning livelihoods by associating with self-help groups. Through agriculture livelihood enhancement activities, 64.34 lakh women farmer families have been connected.

Looking at these figures, it is being said that today the youth of Uttar Pradesh are no longer looking towards other states in search of jobs, but are finding employment and business opportunities within their own state.

The schemes of the Yogi government have instilled confidence among youth and women. This is the reason why Uttar Pradesh has today emerged as a successful model before the nation in the fields of employment, investment, entrepreneurship and women empowerment.