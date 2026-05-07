Yogi Government Pushes Fast-Track Completion Of Tourism Projects Across Uttar Pradesh

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Lucknow: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the tourism and culture sector in Uttar Pradesh is rapidly moving forward on the path of development. In this sequence, during a review meeting held on Thursday at the Tourism Bhavan in Lucknow, Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh issued directions to officials and executing agencies.

He said that the tender process for all approved projects must be completed and approval letters issued by May 20, 2026. He also directed that all ongoing construction projects must be completed by November 20, 2026, under all circumstances.

During the meeting, the minister said, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, quality and transparency in development works are the highest priorities. Warning the officials, he stated that the culture of delaying files and negligence in work would no longer be tolerated.

The Tourism Minister stated, completing the ambitious projects of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath within the stipulated timeline is the government’s priority.

He stated that by November 2026, the results of ongoing projects in the state should be visible on the ground so that they can be inaugurated and dedicated to the public.

Instructions were also issued during the meeting that officials from the headquarters would conduct field inspections from time to time. Inspection teams, along with photographers, will visit project sites to physically verify the progress and quality of works. This will increase transparency in projects and accelerate the pace of work.

The minister said that the government does not want merely paperwork, but visible results on the ground. He instructed officials to adopt a solution-oriented work culture instead of focusing only on correspondence.

During the review meeting, directions were also given to implement heliport projects in Agra and Mathura. At the same time, while reviewing projects pending at the Government of India level, emphasis was laid on expediting the proposed works at Naimisharanya under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

Apart from this, instructions were issued to carry out history writing and inscription-related works at sites of historical and archaeological importance according to the established procedures. Special emphasis was also placed on organizing district festivals grandly on the occasion of district foundation days.

Instructions were also given to prepare district-wise reports on the works carried out by the Tourism and Culture Department since 2017, including their cost, approved funds and progress, so that effective monitoring of development works can be ensured.

Read Also Noida International Airport Set For Takeoff As IndiGo Begins Operations From June 15

During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Amrit Abhijat issued a clear warning to executing agencies, stating that any delay in completing projects would not be tolerated. He directed officials to establish a timeline for the payment process so that executing agencies receive timely payments and projects are not affected.

Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh also instructed officials to remove incompetent contractors and those not showing interest in work from the system. He said that the Yogi government’s priority is transparent governance, accountability and rapid development.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Tourism Mridul Chaudhary, Managing Director UPSTDC Ashish Kumar, Director Eco Tourism Pushp Kumar K., Special Secretary Culture Sanjay Kumar Singh, Tourism Advisor J.P. Singh, Regional Tourist Officer Anju Chaudhary, Joint Director Preeti Srivastava, Publicity Officer Kirti, representatives of executing agencies, and officials of the Tourism and Culture Department.