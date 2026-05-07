Noida International Airport Set For Takeoff As IndiGo Begins Operations From June 15 | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow/Noida: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as one of the country’s biggest infrastructure hubs. In this direction, the Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar has achieved another major milestone. India’s largest airline, IndiGo, has announced that it will begin commercial flight services from Noida International Airport from June 15, 2026. With this, IndiGo is set to become the airport’s first launch carrier.

Being developed as the third airport in the National Capital Region (NCR), Noida International Airport is part of the Yogi government’s broader vision to develop Uttar Pradesh as a center of multi-modal connectivity and global investment. Located along the Yamuna Expressway, the airport will serve as a new aviation gateway for Western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and nearby states.

IndiGo will gradually connect Noida International Airport with more than 16 cities across the country through direct flights. These include major metro cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad, along with important destinations such as Amritsar, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Jaipur, Lucknow, Navi Mumbai, Pantnagar and Srinagar. This will provide passengers with better travel options and faster connectivity.

IndiGo Chief Strategy Officer Alok Singh said, “Noida International Airport will become a new gateway for Western Uttar Pradesh and NCR.” He added, “IndiGo is proud to provide services from all three NCR airports - IGI Airport, Hindon and NIA.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been continuously working towards providing Uttar Pradesh with the country’s best connectivity network. After expressways, metro projects, the Defence Corridor and data centers, the Jewar Airport is expected to take the state’s economy to new heights.

Noida International Airport is being developed as an integrated multi-modal transport hub connected with road, rail and future rapid connectivity systems. This will also create new opportunities in industry, tourism, trade and employment.

The first inaugural flight on June 15, 2026, will operate from Lucknow to Noida. The flight will depart from Lucknow at 7:05 AM and reach Noida at 8:05 AM. After this, the first flight from Noida to Bengaluru will also be operated.

Included among India’s largest greenfield airport projects, this airport will not only become a center for air travel but also a symbol of Uttar Pradesh’s changing economic landscape. Due to the Yogi government’s policy-driven development model and strong law and order, global companies and major aviation operators are now moving forward to invest in Uttar Pradesh.

The launch of IndiGo services from Noida International Airport will be an important step towards making Uttar Pradesh one of the states with the country’s largest aviation and logistics networks.