Yogi Govt Launches ‘Sambhav 6.0’ Campaign To Eliminate Malnutrition From Pregnancy To Early Childhood

CM Yogi Adityanath | (ANI Photo)

Lucknow: Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Department of Child Development and Nutrition has launched the ‘Sambhav 6.0’ campaign with the objective of reducing maternal and child malnutrition and strengthening nutrition security across Uttar Pradesh. The state-level launch of the campaign was held in Lucknow on June 18.

The theme of this year’s campaign is Nutrition Security from Pregnancy to Childhood, with a special focus on ensuring improved nutrition and healthcare services for pregnant women, lactating mothers, new-borns, and children.

To ensure the effective implementation of Sambhav 6.0, a comprehensive action plan has been prepared in collaboration with the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), the Health Department, the Panchayati Raj Department, UNICEF, and other development partner organizations. All participating departments will jointly monitor the campaign's progress.

To facilitate regular assessment, weekly report cards will be prepared, while state-level review meetings with District Programme Officers will be conducted every 15 days from July to September 2026.

Micro-plans have been shared with all divisions and districts across the state. Under these plans, extensive training programmes will be organized to ensure that field-level personnel are fully aware of the campaign’s objectives, strategies, and implementation framework.

In addition, special Nutrition Learning Centres (Poshan Pathshalas) will be organized across the state through the joint efforts of the ICDS, Health Department, and Panchayati Raj Department. These sessions will provide families with important information on balanced nutrition, infant care, and maternal health.

Sambhav 6.0 is based on a life-cycle approach, aimed at strengthening nutrition-related services from conception through early childhood.

The formal launch of the campaign at the district level will take place during the meetings of the District Nutrition Committees (DNCs) in July 2026 across all districts of the state.

A preliminary assessment of the campaign’s outcomes is proposed for the last week of October 2026. To ensure an impartial evaluation of the campaign’s impact and achievements, a third-party assessment will be conducted through the Planning Department. This will help accurately measure progress and make future strategies even more effective.

Harshita Mathur

Director, Child Development and Nutrition and State Nutrition Mission