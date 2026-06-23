'Convenience Of Pilgrims On Char Dham And Hemkund Sahib Yatra Is Top Priority; Avoid Rumors': CM Pushkar Singh Dhami | File Photo

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during a high-level meeting held at the Secretariat on Tuesday, directed officials to ensure that special attention is given to the comfort and convenience of all pilgrims visiting the Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib Yatra.

The Chief Minister said that all pilgrims and tourists visiting the state are warmly welcomed to Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He stated that Uttarakhand is a priceless heritage of faith, culture, and nature. He appealed to all pilgrims and tourists to fully enjoy their journey in the peaceful environment of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and not pay attention to any kind of rumors.

The Chief Minister said that in connection with the incidents reported in Karnaprayag and Nagarasu, the state government, administration, and police are taking necessary action while considering all aspects of the matter. Action has already been taken against those found guilty during the investigation, and strict action will continue to be taken based on all established facts.

He further stated that along with the Char Dham Yatra, the Hemkund Sahib Yatra is also being conducted smoothly. More than 4 million pilgrims have visited the Char Dham shrines so far this year. In addition, during the initial phase of the Hemkund Sahib Yatra, the number of pilgrims has been recorded as 25,000 higher than the corresponding period last year.

The Chief Minister noted that Uttarakhand is home to three major sacred sites established by the Sikh Gurus—Hemkund Sahib, Reetha Sahib, and Nanakmatta Sahib—which attract a large number of devotees every year. He emphasized that respecting everyone is an integral part of the culture and traditions of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. In keeping with the spirit of “Atithi Devo Bhava” (Guest is God), all visitors are welcomed and treated with respect.

The Chief Minister appealed to those spreading misleading information on social media not to attempt to divide society and communities. He said that people of all faiths have made significant contributions to the nation’s progress by living and working together. He made it clear that legal action would be taken against anyone spreading misleading or inflammatory content.

He further stated that all religious places are centers of faith, devotion, and inspiration, providing positive guidance to society. The state government’s clear position is that no act that harms an individual’s dignity or hurts any religion or faith will be tolerated in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. He emphasized that all issues can be resolved through dialogue, goodwill, and a harmonious environment.

The meeting was attended by Shri Hemant Dwivedi, Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee; Shri Narendrajit Singh Bindra, Chairman of the Hemkund Sahib Management Trust; Chief Secretary Shri Anand Bardhan; Additional Chief Secretary Shri R.K. Sudhanshu; Home Secretary Shri Shailesh Bagoli; Director General of Police Shri Deepam Seth; Secretary Shri Vinay Shankar Pandey; DG Intelligence & Security Shri Abhinav Kumar; IG Smt. Riddhim Agarwal; Additional Secretary Shri Banshidhar Tiwari; and Additional Secretary Smt. Tripti Bhatt.